The York Dukes girls golf team hosted a scramble with Aurora and Columbus on Monday at the York Country Club and won all five of its matches to place first.
Aurora came in second, winning two matches, while Columbus was third with one match win.
York head coach Josh Miller is in favor of the scramble/match play format because of the benefits it provides his golfers.
“This gives the girls a little something different to look forward to and allows them to game plan together,” Miller said. “The communication I observed between the girls was great and I look forward to more of this next year.”
The teams played the back nine of York Country Club on Monday, and had to deal with the gusty winds, which Miller said definitely played a factor.
“I even saw some putts get blown off line by the gusts. It looks like the next few days are going to be challenging with cooler temps, moisture and high winds,” he said. “Hopefully this experience helps our girls going forward.”
Next up for the Dukes is the Central Conference tournament at Lakeside Golf Course in Lexington on Friday. Then on Monday, York is hosting the B-3 district meet that includes teams from Adams Central, Aurora, Gothenburg, Hastings, Holdrege, Lexington and Grand Island Northwest.
