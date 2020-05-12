YORK – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, York High School administration was unable to hold its annual all-sports banquet at the City Auditorium last Friday.

Instead, the school took to social media to show support for its student-athletes and announce award winners.

Tom Erwin was the winner of the Outstanding Male Athlete award while Natalia Dick was the Outstanding Female Athlete. Erwin is headed to the University of Wyoming to continue his education and football career as a preferred walk-on for the Cowboys. Dick will attend Hastings College and play basketball for the Broncos.

Here’s a list of the sportsmanship awards and their winners:

Duane Longbrake Sportsmanship – John Esser

Rita Mackovicka Sportsmanship – Abbey Seevers

Phil Towle Sportsmanship – Lindsey Stuckey

Yowell Sportsmanship – Dean Erdkamp

Erwin was also the Boys Lifter of the Year award winner while Dick added to her collection, too, winning the Girls Lifter of the Year award.

Winners of the 100% award include Morgan Conner (football, basketball and track for four years), Jacob Diaz (football, wrestling for four years, soccer for three years, track for one year) and Lillian Holthus (tennis, golf and was a Dukette for four years).

Here are the Sertoma winners for each sports season:

Fall

Boys Cross Country – Dean Erdkamp

Girls Cross Country – Lindsey Stuckey

Boys Tennis – Ty Schneider

Girls Golf – Lillian Holthus

Football – Tom Erwin

Volleyball – Natalia Dick

Softball – Abbey Seevers

Cheerleading – Madelyn Vodvarka

Unified Bowling – Makayla Saatmann

Winter

Girls Basketball – Natalia Dick

Boys Basketball – Tyler Wright

Wrestling – Beau Woods

Dukettes – Natalie Hammer

Spring

Girls Tennis – Lillian Holthus

Girls Soccer – Bailey Robinson

Boys Soccer – Dalton Stodieck

Boys Golf – Reed Malleck

Boys Track – Dean Erdkamp

Girls Track – Lindsey Stuckey

Fine Arts

Band – Cassandra Mangelo

Choir – Aislinn Luther

Drama – Lauren Peters

