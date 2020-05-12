YORK – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, York High School administration was unable to hold its annual all-sports banquet at the City Auditorium last Friday.
Instead, the school took to social media to show support for its student-athletes and announce award winners.
Tom Erwin was the winner of the Outstanding Male Athlete award while Natalia Dick was the Outstanding Female Athlete. Erwin is headed to the University of Wyoming to continue his education and football career as a preferred walk-on for the Cowboys. Dick will attend Hastings College and play basketball for the Broncos.
Here’s a list of the sportsmanship awards and their winners:
Duane Longbrake Sportsmanship – John Esser
Rita Mackovicka Sportsmanship – Abbey Seevers
Phil Towle Sportsmanship – Lindsey Stuckey
Yowell Sportsmanship – Dean Erdkamp
Erwin was also the Boys Lifter of the Year award winner while Dick added to her collection, too, winning the Girls Lifter of the Year award.
Winners of the 100% award include Morgan Conner (football, basketball and track for four years), Jacob Diaz (football, wrestling for four years, soccer for three years, track for one year) and Lillian Holthus (tennis, golf and was a Dukette for four years).
Here are the Sertoma winners for each sports season:
Fall
Boys Cross Country – Dean Erdkamp
Girls Cross Country – Lindsey Stuckey
Boys Tennis – Ty Schneider
Girls Golf – Lillian Holthus
Football – Tom Erwin
Volleyball – Natalia Dick
Softball – Abbey Seevers
Cheerleading – Madelyn Vodvarka
Unified Bowling – Makayla Saatmann
Winter
Girls Basketball – Natalia Dick
Boys Basketball – Tyler Wright
Wrestling – Beau Woods
Dukettes – Natalie Hammer
Spring
Girls Tennis – Lillian Holthus
Girls Soccer – Bailey Robinson
Boys Soccer – Dalton Stodieck
Boys Golf – Reed Malleck
Boys Track – Dean Erdkamp
Girls Track – Lindsey Stuckey
Fine Arts
Band – Cassandra Mangelo
Choir – Aislinn Luther
Drama – Lauren Peters
