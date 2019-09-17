Queen candidates are:
Natalia Dick is the daughter of Candace Bottorf. During her time at YHS she has been involved in choir, band, jazz band, D&D show choice, volleyball, basketball, track, National Honors Society, Competitive Leadership Council, Young Women of Excellence, mock trial, HOPE Squad and Cornhusker Girls State. She plans to attend Hastings College to major in psychology and political science. She hopes to continue her basketball career.
Natalie Hammer is the daughter of Chad and Megan Hammer. She has been involved in Dukettes, ACES, volleyball, Dukes and Duchesses, FBLA and FCA. Following high school, she plans to be on a dance team and a four-year college, majoring in pre-nursing.
Lillian Holthus is the daughter of Amy Hothus and the late Kendell Holthus. During her time at YHS she has been involved in golf, Dukettes, tennis, FFA (vice president), class officer (secretary-treasurer), FCA, Skills USA, Young Women of Excellence leadership committee, Circle of Friends, HOPE Squad, FBLA, National Honor Society, Dukes and Duchesses, all-school musical and Sportsmanship Summit. After high school Holthus plans to attend a four-year university, studying pre-health.
Lindsey Stuckey is the daughter of Todd and Laurie Stuckey. During her time at YHS she has been involved in cross country, track, basketball, FCA leadership, FFA vice president, YAAD officer, National Honor Society (president), speech, mock trial, academic decathlon, quiz bowl, Circle of Friends, HOPE Squad, competitive leadership council, Skills USA, art club and class officer.
Emma Ziemba is the daughter of Alicia and Kevin Nacol, and Nick and Tracey Ziemba. She has been involved in softball, tennis, National Honor Society, FFA, FCA and quiz bowl. She plans to pursue pre-chiropractic studies at a Nebraska university.
King candidates are:
Morgan Conner, who is the son of Brad and Kerry Conner. During his time at YHS, has had been involved in football, basketball, track and field, FFA, FCA, National Honor Society and class officer. Following graduation, he wants to attend a four-year university to study pre-health and continue competing in track and field.
Jacob Diaz is the son of Maureen and Ramon Diaz. He has been involved in football, wrestling, soccer, FCA and National Honor Society. Following graduation, he plans to attend either the Colorado School of Mines or UNL to major in mechanical engineering. He hopes to play football.
Tom Erwin is the son of Joe and Sara Erwin. He has participated in football, wrestling, track and field, FFA, FCA and ACES. Following his time at YHS he wants to attend UNL to eventually pursue studies in the medical field, or business.
John Esser is the son of Jane Brogan and Tim Esser. He has participated in tennis, track, FFA, FBLA, mock trial, band, academic decathlon, quiz bowl, State Fair education contests, speech, and National Honor Society (ACES). He plans to attend UNL or Creighton University to major in economics.
Reed Malleck is the son of Dan and Kay Malleck. During his time at YHS he has participated in golf, basketball, tennis, class president (junior and senior years), National Honor Society, Competitive Leadership Council, FBLA, mock trial, quiz bowl, FFA and FCA. Following graduation, he wants to attend a four-year university to major in business and play golf.
2019-2020 YHS Homecoming – September 16-21
Theme: “Time to Be Kind”
Dress up days
Monday: “Time to Swim” (beach day)
Tuesday: “Time for Peace” (hippie day)
Wednesday: “Time to Play” (favorite sports jersey)
Thursday: “Time to Twin” (dress as twins)
Friday: “Time to REP” (wear blue and gold – Duke Pride)
Hallway themes:
Seniors: football
Juniors: basketball
Sophomores: volleyball
Freshmen: softball/baseball
Activities:
The Spirit March is Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. The march/parade begins at 9th and Lincoln, and ends at the Kilgore Memorial Library parking lot. A brief pep rally will be held following the march.
Later on Wednesday, at 8:00 p.m. there will be another Pep Rally and bonfire. It will be held at the high school’s east parking lot.
High School Dance is Saturday night in the CWAC 8:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Admission is $5/person. Students bringing guests must complete a form. No guests over 20 years old.
Crowning of YHS Homecoming King and Queen will be during half-time football game against Skutt Catholic. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. at East Hill Stadium.
