This spring, the York High School tennis teams will be starting a tennis program on Saturday mornings for boys and girls in grades 3-6.
The camps will run two 1-hour sessions according to age group. High school players and coaches will put the kids through tennis drills and competitive games each week. The program will be run at York High School using the indoor and outdoor facilities (depending on the weather). The camp will provide rackets for anyone who needs one.
Sessions:
March 21, 28, and April 4, 18
Boys and Girls in Grades 3-4: 9:00 – 10 a.m.
Boys and Girls in Grades 5-6: 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.
Cost: $20 (covers all four weeks)
