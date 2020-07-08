The York High School tennis camp is in full swing this week.
Participants gathered on Monday and Tuesday and will wind up the three-day camp today at the tennis courts at the high school. Photos above are from third through fifth graders on Tuesday who were in camp all week between 9 and 10:30 a.m.
