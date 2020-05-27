YORK – High school weight rooms across the state are close to reopening, albeit with heavy restrictions.
Starting Monday, York’s high school students will be able to lift at York High School and York Middle School in groups of 10-15. The safety of its students is the school’s top priority, and the staff will be following the directed health measures of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To assure the safety of its students, York High School and York Middle School will be limiting its groups to 10-15 students even though they can have groups of up to 25. York High School’s gymnasium deck and track will also be available for conditioning, following the same 10-15 guidelines.
After Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ May 11 announcement that high schools are permitted to reopen weight rooms on June 1, York High School coaches held Zoom meetings last week to help plan for the reopening.
Along with York Athletic Director Tyler Herman, the Dukes’ strength and conditioning teacher, Glen Snodgrass, and his wife, Allison, have been working together to create the safest plan to get students back to work.
Of course, there will be challenges to deal with. One of the biggest issues, Glen said, is forming groups of up to 10-15 students while having them practice social distancing, staying 6 feet apart at all times when lifting and conditioning. The groups will be predetermined and students won’t be able to switch from one group to another.
With the large amount of student-athletes at York, contacting everyone and figuring out which group they’ll be a part of has been difficult at times.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s the rules we’ve been given and we’re going to do the best we can and we’ll make it work,” Snodgrass said. “It’s going to be ever-changing, so we’re going to have to really adapt to whatever the NSAA (Nebraska School Activity Association) tells us.”
There will be five lifting and conditioning sessions Monday through Thursday at both the high school and middle school that only high schoolers can attend. Those include four morning sessions at 6, 7, 8 and 9 a.m. as well as one in the evening, at 6 p.m. At the same time as the lifting sessions, there will be another group outside doing conditioning.
Sessions can include only weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Interaction between groups shall be avoided. Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used.
The large number of groups has created another challenge – finding qualified people to run every session.
“Getting enough coaches to staff all those groups has been an issue as well,” Snodgrass said. “We’re going five sessions a day, and we need four coaches per session. That’s a lot of hours for those coaches because a lot of them have summer jobs and they’re having a hard time finding enough time to come help out at the weight room. That’s been our biggest headache right now, finding enough coaches to help out.”
Unless there’s an update from the NSAA, there won’t be access available for York’s junior high students in June. That’s due to the lack of time and manpower needed to supervise the extra groups there would be if the junior high was added. Snodgrass said that will be a big blow to those students, because over the course of an average summer, over 100 junior high students come in to use the weight room.
As mentioned before, safety is the school’s top priority with the reopening. Among the many precautions, Snodgrass said every student in each group will be asked a series of questions about their health before each session begins. The weight room and its equipment will also be cleaned and sanitized before and after use.
York’s staff will ease students back for the first couple of weeks because there will be a mix of those who didn’t have access to weights since facilities shut down in March while others had makeshift weight rooms at home.
“There are kids that have been lifting hard this entire time, and they’re going to have to start off with some pretty easy workouts to cater to the kids who haven’t,” Snodgrass said. “But I think we have to do that (ease in to the process) because if we dive in with both feet right away, you’re going to see more injuries, more muscle pulls and things like that from kids that didn’t get to work out.”
One aspect of the reopening that York’s staff is keeping in mind is that the process is fluid. Not knowing if, and when, the guidelines will be changed has made planning difficult. Things could change by the hour.
“There’s quite a bit that we have to deal with, but I think it’s important that we get them going,” Snodgrass said. “If it changes, we’ll just have to adapt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.