Jorge Alencar

York College sophomore Jorge Alencar (11) fires in this goal Saturday afternoon against Dordt University at the Cornerstone Sports Complex.

 YNT / Eric J Eckert

YORK – The York College Panthers men’s soccer team wasted no time getting on the scoreboard Saturday afternoon at the Cornerstone Sports Complex against the Dordt University Defenders as Davi Mendonca (SR/Fortaleza, Brazil) scored in the eighth minute as he fired a shot into the top of the goal from just inside the penalty area.

York went on to win the match 4-1.

Jorge Alencar (SO/Recife, Brazil) scored after a pass from Otavio Avila (FR/Morro Redondo, RS Brazil) found him at the top of the penalty area and hit in his shot as well in the 19th minute.

The Defenders scored in the 27th minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Just before half, substitute Giovanni Froldi (JR/Campinas, Brazil) picked up a deflection and scored to make it 3-1. Vitor Timm (SO/Porto Alegre, Brazil) scored the final goal for the Panthers in the 61st minute.

York dominated from the opening whistle as it accumulated 26 shots overall. Fourteen of those were on frame. Alencar led the Panthers with four shots on goal, followed by Matias Castano (SO/Payson, Utah) and Vitor Timm as they recorded three each.

Gabriel Cabral (SO/Campinas, Brazil) wasn’t tested much as he picked up just two saves in goal for the Panthers.

York moves to 4-2 overall and will next play at Southwestern College in their KCAC opener on Sept. 25.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.