YORK – The York Middle School wrestling program completed another successful season, and head coaches Matt Maltsberger and Larry Jacobson would like to recognize the kids for all the hard work they put in this year.
They would also like to thank the parents, the volunteers and the community support they have received.
The team ended the season with meets at both Boone Central and Seward. Here are the results from the those two meets:
Wyatt Garner – 1st at Boone Central and Seward; Ben Otoupal – 4th at Boone Central; Phoenix Brown – 3rd at Boone Central; Hudson Holoch – 1st at Boone Central, 2nd at Seward; Thomas Bonde – 1st at Boone Central, 3rd at Seward; Jean Lara – 3rd at Boone Central; Franklin Musengay – 4th at Boone Central; Dakota Brown – 4th at Boone Central; Calan Hoffman – 2nd at Boone Central, 4th in Seward; Miguel Mendoza – 2nd at Boone Central and Seward; Emmett Hoffman – 1st at Boone Central; Brooks Loosvelt, 2nd at Boone Central and Seward; Braxton Friesen – 2nd at Boone Central; Layne Methe – 2nd at Boone Central, 4th at Seward; Samson Broumley – 1st at Boone Central, 3rd at Seward; Keagyn Linden – 3rd at Boone Central, 2nd at Seward; Seth Erickson – 1st at Boone Central and Seward; Morgan Collingham – 3rd at Boone Central, 1st at Seward.
We would also like to congratulate eighth grader Seth Erickson for going undefeated with a record of 16-0.
