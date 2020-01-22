NORRIS – The last time the York Dukes visited the Norris Titans, they fell behind by 10 points at the half.
They fought back from that 10-point deficit and won the game at the buzzer.
York head coach Matt Kern said before the game that they could not afford to do that again.
It was not a 10-point deficit at the break, but the seven-point lead the Titans built at the half turned into 11 points after three quarters, and the Titans upset the Class B No. 5 Dukes by the final score of 51-41.
Nothing came easy for the York girls as they were just 8 of 32 from the field through three quarters and just 1 of 9 on 3-point shots.
Kern was hoping the Dukes could ignite some outside shooting with a high-low post game, but York senior Natalia Dick was bottled up all night long by the Titan’s three 6-footers holding her to just three points.
Dick came in leading the Dukes with 14.5 per game.
While York could not buy a basket, the Titans were on fire in the first quarter building a 20-11 lead on 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 on 3-point shots.
A pair of three-pointers from sophomore Ella Waters and one each from Kalli Kroeker, Delaney White and Taryn Tracy had Norris clicking on all cylinders.
York won the second quarter as game high scorer Maddie Portwine had seven of her 17 points and the Dukes pulled to within seven.
It looked as if though York may have gotten the spark they needed in the third quarter as Portwine hit a trey and a bucket and Destiny Shepherd added a 3-pointer as the Dukes climbed back to within 32-29 with around two-minutes to play.
At that point Norris went on a 9-1 run and led by 11 headed to the final eight minutes.
The Titans kept the ball away from York and when the Dukes did get possession they committed back-to-back turnovers and their chances were slipping away.
Norris junior Brianna Stai who came in as the team’s leading scorer had all 13 of her points in the second half and led the Titans.
Also in double figures for the Norris girls who are the No. 10 team in Class B was Waters and Kroeker with 11 and 10 respectively.
York’s Masa Scheierman had a huge game as well with 10 points and unofficially 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
York was 13 of 41 overall in the final shooting stats and just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers.
The Dukes who struggled from the line in their last game a loss to GICC, was a respectable 13 of 18.
Norris put up 45 shots with 24 of those of the three-point variety.
The Titans hit 19 of 45 and were 7 of 24 on shots coming from behind the arc.
Norris was 6 of 7 at the charity stripe.
The Dukes turned the ball over 19 times to Norris’ 18 and were out rebounded 25-23 by the Titans.
York (10-4) will be at Fairbury on Friday night and then welcome the Class A No. 7 North Platte Bulldogs to the Duke Dome on Saturday.
York (10-3)
11 9 10 11- 41
Norris (6-5)
20 7 14 10- 51
YRK (41)-Scheierman 10, Legg 2, Shepherd 3, Portwine 17, Pohl 6, Dick 3. Totals-13-41 (2-12) 41.
NOR (51)- Waters 11, Stai 13, Kroeker 10, White 7, Jelinek 7, Tracy 3. Totals-19-45 (7-24) 6-7 51.
