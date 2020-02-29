Gaven Schernikau
Senior, Centennial
It was the offseason work that Gaven Schernikau put in prior to his senior season at Centennial that had him ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in Class D at 126 pounds going into the postseason. Schernikau worked his way to the finals and capped his senior year with a state runner-up finish at the state tournament in Omaha. “Gaven had a very aggressive style. He beat several very good opponents to make the finals this season. He improved dramatically from last season, especially on his feet,” Centennial head coach Phil Payne said. “He put a lot of time in this past offseason and he really wanted to finish his senior campaign well. We are very proud of his efforts this season.” Schernikau finished the year with a record of 47-8, scored 267.5 points and ended with 147 career wins. He led the team in takedown percentage and tied the record for the fastest pin in school history at six seconds. He was a four-time state qualifier.
Kobe Lyons
Junior, York
York junior Kobe Lyons made a decision to drop to 170 pounds this season after qualifying for the Class B state tournament at 182 as a sophomore. That move paid off for the junior as Lyons finished state runner-up at 170 with a record of 50-5. Both of his losses at districts and in the state finals were to Waverly’s Evan Canoyer – expect those two wrestlers to be a factor at state next year as seniors. Lyons scored 342 match points and had 27 pins over the course of those 50 wins. “Kobe was a takedown machine, recording a new school record of 119 in a season,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “He was a role model for everyone on how to drill and work and score points in matches. He also recorded his 100th career win this year.” Lyons will look to return to the state meet in 2021 and cap his high school wrestling career as a three-time state qualifier.
Dylan Soule
Senior, High Plains
High Plains senior Dylan Soule has been an integral part to the High Plains athletic program, whether he’s playing football, wrestling or throwing the discus in the field events during the track season. The senior puts his heart into whatever sport is in season, and the success he’s enjoyed in each speaks for itself. “Dylan has been a huge asset to our program from his time as a youth wrestler until now,” High Plains head coach Martin Phillips said. “Dylan is a teammate who is right next to the mat every time someone wrestles. He’s there, win or lose, to help support his teammates. Dylan is a natural leader who leads by example in and outside of the wrestling room. Dylan is always the last kid to finish drilling and working out.” Ranked No. 1 all season long at Class D 170 pounds, Soule ended his final season with a runner-up finish at state and was 40-8 overall with 21 pins and 168 team points. Soule is headed to Chadron State College next fall and will compete on the track team.
Ryan Payne
Junior, Centennial
Centennial had two strong wrestlers at 126 pounds, so Centennial junior Ryan Payne wrestled up one weight class this past year. The move paid off for Payne as he made the 132 semifinals at the Class D state tournament and finished fifth overall with a record of 45-11. “Ryan was wrestling up a weight but handled it well. He continues to improve each year,” Centennial head coach Phil Payne said. “Ryan is a great team leader and we look for big things from him again next season. He really enjoys the sport and is a great teammate.” Ryan Payne led the Broncos this past season with 69 takedowns and scored 212 team points. With one year left in his high school career, Payne will be looking to make another trip to the state finals in 2021 and finish his career as a four-time state qualifier.
Carson Fehlhafer
Sophomore, Centennial
Centennial sophomore Carson Fehlhafer decided not to go out for wrestling as a freshman, but was back on the mats for his sophomore season and had an immediate impact wrestling at 285 pounds in Class D. “Carson was a great addition this season,” Centennial head coach Phil Payne said of his young heavyweight. “We really look at what we call grudge matches – if you get beat by someone early in the season, can you improve on or even flip that result, and he did that a lot this season. He’s a really hard-working kid. He could really be dominant if he puts in some more time in the offseason.” Fehlhafer was rated at No. 8 most of the year by NEwrestle and finished in fifth place at the Class D state tournament with a record of 46-12. He broke the school record for pins in a season with 37, and scored 226 points.
Gavin Hinrichs
Senior, Fillmore Central
Wrestlers who set a precedent in the wrestling room have a lasting effect on the team. They encourage and inspire others to work harder and to get better. Fillmore Central senior Gavin Hinrichs brought that kind of mindset to practice every day, and that desire and dedication rubbed off on his teammates. “Gavin has a work ethic that keeps everyone in the wrestling room waning to get to the next level,” Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda said. “His senior leadership was outstanding and he worked hard for everything he got out of wrestling. He will be missed at Fillmore Central.” Hinrichs was rated for most of the 2019-20 season in the 160-pound weight class in Class C. The senior finished his final year with a record of 47-12 and brought home a fifth-place medal from the state meet. Hinrichs was a district champion, had 20 pins, 65 takedowns and racked up a career record of 138-56. He was fifth all-time in wins and is in the record books as well for wins in a season, takedowns in a career and pins in a career.
Alex Schademann
Freshman, Fillmore Central
Fillmore Central freshman Alex Schademann is just getting started in his wrestling career but has already made a huge impact on the Class C scene. This past season, Schademann’s abilities on the mat were recognized by NEwrestle as he was ranked in the top five at 113 pounds while he rolled to a record of 49-9 and just missed a state medal by losing his third-round consolation match in sudden victory. “Alex is a no-nonsense type of wrestler, he goes about his business very quietly and lets his wrestling do the talking,” Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda said. “Only being a freshman, there are great things on the horizon for Alex.” Schademann was third at districts, had 14 pins this year and is in the record books at No. 1 with 213 takedowns in a season – he’s already fifth all-time in that statistic. His 49 wins rank him fifth all-time in a season.
Thomas Ivey
Junior, York
If you looked on the York sideline during a match not involving York junior Thomas Ivey, you would more than likely see him cheering on his teammates. He brought the same energy and intensity to rooting on his teammates during their matches that he had on the mat himself. “Thomas is a great team leader and helped everyone on the team get better. He wrestled with a lot of intensity and heart,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “He was very close to being a state medalist again this year, but came up just short.” Ivey just missed medaling for the second year in a row, as he lost his third-round consolation match, but he did record his 100th win of the season and finished his junior campaign with a record of 48-5. Ivey will no doubt hit another milestone next year when he gets to 150 wins and will also be shooting for his fourth consecutive trip to the Class B state meet. The junior scored 236 points for the Dukes and had 33 pins.
Brayan Rodriguez
Senior, York
York senior Brayan Rodriguez had a rough start to the wrestling season as he battled injuries from the football season and illness. But Rodriguez never showed signs of throwing in the towel. Instead, he battled all season and when it counted the most, he found the energy to make the Class B state tournament as a three-time state qualifier. Rodriguez was the Dukes’ only district champion and was one match from wrestling for a state title at 220 pounds. “Brayan struggled to start the year with injury and illness, but he turned it on when it counted, winning a district title and making the semifinals at the state meet,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. Rodriguez completed his senior year with a record of 32-9 and had 20 pins with 139 match points.
Jarrett Parsons
Senior, High Plains
To hear High Plains’ head coach Martin Phillips talk about senior Jarrett Parsons, it’s almost like he’s describing one of his assistant coaches. Parsons had a great senior season for the Storm on the mats as he was a third-place medalist at 160 pounds in Class D with a record of 28-12. “Jarrett is a kid who spent his entire summer in the weight room and wrestling room. His work ethic is unmatched,” Phillips said. “Anytime he has any sort of free time, he’s searching for ways to get better. Jarrett is a teammate that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help get his teammates better. If someone was overweight, Jarrett was the first to volunteer his own time to help the wrestler cut weight. Much like Dylan (Soule), Jarrett never wanted to waste a practice. The two of them will be greatly missed as they demonstrated what is needed to compete at the level they did.” Parsons will be signing to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney next fall where he will join the Lopers’ track team as a pole vaulter. Parsons registered 15 pins, two major decisions and scored 119 team points.
Bryce Reed
Junior, Cross County/Osceola
Sleeper. Dark horse. Underdog. Those are just a few of the ways to describe Cross County/Osceola junior Bryce Reed when it came to the start of the 2019-20 wrestling season. He was not ranked and was not on anybody’s list to be a factor at the state tournament at the start of the year. Now, Reed is a state medalist. The Osceola product may have pulled off the biggest upset of the Class C state tournament when he defeated No. 1-rated Morgan McGinley of Valentine in the quarterfinals. Reed went on to a fifth-place finish at 145 pounds and definitely will not come in unnoticed next year. “Bryce flew under the radar all season this year. He’s a really tough kid. I saw so much maturity in him this season compared to his underclassmen seasons,” Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll said. “He pulled off a huge upset in the state quarterfinals which guaranteed him a state medal and was also his 100th career win. That match is probably one of the most memorable matches I’ve ever had the honor of coaching in.” Reed finished up 46-14 with 24 pins and had eight major decisions.
Kyle Sterup
Junior, Cross County/Osceola
When Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll talks about junior Kyle Sterup, he referred to his actions on and off the mat before he mentioned Sterup’s wrestling ability. “Kyle was a great leader when it comes to how to behave on the mat and off,” Carroll said. “He has a great mindset when it comes to athletics, and that takes him to the next level. After jumping up several weight classes this season he finished 56-4.” The Osceola product was rated in the top five all season at Class C 182 pounds by NEwrestle, and two of his four losses came to Amherst’s Cole Stokebrand, who took third at state. Sterup had a great season as he was district runner-up and he took fifth place at state. Sterup recorded 41 pins and scored 407 match points, 321 team points and three major decisions.
Cameron Graham
Sophomore, Cross County/Osceola
As a sophomore, the Cross County/Osceola 138-pounder eclipsed the 100-win plateau for his career. He suffered only one loss the entire season, which came to Valentine’s four-time champ Gage Krolikowski in the semifinals. With a record of 58-1 on the year and a consistent ranking in the Class C top 10 at 138, Graham went on to a third-place finish at the state meet. “If he sets his mind to something, no doubt he’ll accomplish it,” Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll said of Graham. “He’s one of the most talented wrestlers I’ve ever been around. Cameron is one of the few sophomores to reach the 100-win mark. His career record after two seasons is 109-6.” Graham totaled 440 match points, 347.5 team points and recorded 40 pins. He will definitely be a wrestler to keep an eye on over the next two seasons.
Kaden Lyons
Junior, York
The York Dukes had a lot of options at the 170-pound weight class this year, so junior Kaden Lyons made the move to 182, and it paid off for him as he came within one match of medaling at the Class B state tournament. With his brother, Kobe, also on the team, the two wrestlers pushed each other in practice and it proved to work well for both. “Kaden had a good year. He really helped out the team by wrestling up a weight class and working out with Kobe every day in practice,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. Kaden Lyons earned his spot in the Class B state tournament with a fourth-place finish at districts. He went 2-2 in Omaha and finished up his junior season with a record of 38-14. He recorded 16 pins and 247 match points. Lyons was rated all season in the top eight of his weight class.
Honorable Mention
Fillmore Central: Aidan Trowbridge, Thomas Barnes, Connor Asche, Aiden Hinrichs; York: Kaleb Eliker, Jacob Diaz, Beau Woods; Centennial: Keenan Kosek, Tyson Rodewald, Dominick Reyes; High Plains: Kolby Beck, Javier Moreno; Cross County/Osceola: Colton Nuttelman, Wyatt Graham, Conner Shoup.
