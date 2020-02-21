YORK – Just about any coach will tell you that winning a rematch of a game you previously lost comes down to making the necessary adjustments and correcting mistakes.
When York traveled to Norris back in mid-January, the Titans used their 3-pointing shooting to open up their inside game, and York was never able to make the necessary adjustments to fight back from an early deficit as it lost the game 51-41.
On Saturday, the biggest difference will be that the Titans are the ones traveling to York this time for a 4 p.m. tip, with the winner taking one of the eight tickets to the Class B state tournament starting on Thursday, March 5 in Lincoln.
York head coach Matt Kern said the Titans’ length and 3-point shooting makes them tough to defend.
“Norris puts stress on our defense because of their length; ability to use the inside game and they are really good 3-point shooters,” Kern said. “Norris is a very well-rounded team. We can definitely learn a lot from the first time we played Norris. Both teams have changed a lot since that game, but we’ll use what we did well and try to improve on it. We’ll evaluate our mistakes and learn what we can do better.
“There are pros and cons to knowing each other so well, but we’ll certainly do what we can to take advantage of knowing what they want to do.”
Norris comes in averaging 52.3 points per game and it’s shooting the ball from the field at a 42-percent clip. The Titans are knocking down the 3-ball at 34 percent, and have five girls who have made 15 or more 3-pointers.
In the first game between the two teams, the Titans were 7 of 18 on 3s and shot 49 percent from the field.
The leading scorer for the Titans is junior Brianna Stai, a 6-footer who can score from either the post or beyond the 3-point arc. Stai also leads the Titans with 21 3-point makes and is averaging 13.8 points per game.
Norris has seven girls who score at better than five points per game.
The last time the two teams met, the Dukes struggled to get the ball inside, but Kern is hoping that some offensive tweaks will help correct that.
“We had a difficult time scoring inside last time we played Norris and we had a difficult time getting the ball to the post. A lot of this was due to their defensive length on the perimeter,” Kern said. “We have worked on some new offensive movements to free up our inside game and to take pressure off of our guards trying to enter the ball.”
York senior post Natalia Dick is averaging 12.2 points per game, but the team leader in that category is junior Maddie Portwine at 13.6 points. Portwine had 17 in the first meeting, while 6-foot sophomore Masa Scheiermann added 10.
In the win over Hastings last Monday in the B-6 subdistrict first round, York shot the ball as well as it has shot it all year, knocking down 17 of 36 shots and going 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.
York comes into the game shooting the ball from the field at a 38-percent clip just 22 percent on 3-pointers. Norris’ length on defense won’t make shooting the ball on Saturday easy at all.
Kern said the Dukes have to play better defense and take care of the ball.
“We must value every possession. We must purposely move the ball around their defense and take care of the ball. We need to defend better, getting to their outside shots and limiting second chances,” Kern said. “Like all district finals, we have to hit shots at opportune times.
“This team has earned the right to play a home game district final because of its body of work in the regular season. We have had a great year and we are up for the challenge of competing against Norris to get to the state tournament. We’ll bring our best effort on Saturday afternoon.”
