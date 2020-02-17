YORK – York sent eight wrestlers to the semifinals on Saturday at the B-2 district held at Blair High School.
Three of those eight punched their ticket to the Class B state tournament with semifinal wins. A total of six York wrestlers had to comeback after lunch and put it all on the line in the blood-and-guts round that would determine the field in each weight class.
The Dukes wound up qualifying a total of eight wrestlers as they went 5-1 in the consolation semifinals. As a team, York earned third place at districts with 131 points.
The Hastings Tigers, who came into the district meet as the No. 2-ranked team in Class B according to NEwrestle.com, had 13 state qualifiers and six district champions as they ran away and hid from the rest of the field with a whopping 271.5 points.
The second place Blair Bears, the tournament host, scored 148 points and qualified seven wrestlers with one district champion.
The state wrestling tournament will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha starting this Thursday and running through Saturday.
Action on Thursday will open with Classes B and C at 9:30 a.m. while A and D will follow at 4 p.m.
York’s Brayan Rodriguez (29-7) ran through the field to win the bracket championship at 220 pounds as he defeated Adams Central’s Jacob Deckert on Friday 6-0 to make the semifinal round.
In the semifinals the senior was a winner over Nebraska City freshman Gavin Bailey, and in the championship he won by major decision over Waverly’s Jacob Krauter, who was ranked eighth. Rodriguez came in rated sixth.
At 120, No. 6-rated Thomas Ivey, a junior, got past Adams Central’s Devon Ackles in the semifinals with a pin in 3 minutes, 47 seconds.
In the championship match, Ivey was up 2-1 on No. 4-rated Ty Rainforth of O’Neill, but Rainforth scored a takedown and quickly turned his deficit into a pin in 5:44.
Ivey, a three-time state qualifier for the Dukes, will head to the state meet with a record of 46-3. All three of his losses this year have come against wrestlers who were rated above him in Class B.
In the 170-pound bracket, York junior Kobe Lyons, who came in rated No. 3, was on a collision course with Waverly’s Evan Conoyer, who was rated No. 1
Both wrestlers took care of business in the semifinals as Lyons defeated Dylan White of Crete by pin in 4:21. In the final, Canoyer was a 3-2 winner as Lyons finished in second. The junior will take a 47-4 record to the state meet.
York’s only third-place finish came from senior Jacob Diaz, who lost his semifnal match to Evan Morara of Hastings, 7-2. Morara went on to win the district title at 195 pounds.
Diaz (37-4) came back to make the state field with a 3-0 win over Sam Hemberger of Adams Central in the blood-and-guts round, and he took the third-place match with a 6-5 win over Waverly’s Wyatt Fanning.
York had four wrestlers finish in fourth as Oren Krumrei (37-13) won by sudden victory, 6-4, over Omaha Concordia’s Kayden Jensen while junior Chase Cotton (17-8), at 160, made his way to state as he won his consolation semifinal over Servando Gonzalez of O’Neill by a pin in 1:27, which earned him a spot in the Class B field.
At 182, No. 8 Kaden Lyons (36-12) defeated Nebraska City’s Braedan Chipman by pin in 2:26 to clinch his seat on the bus to Omaha. And at 285, York’s Beau Woods, a first-year wrestler and Midland University football recruit, knocked off No. 8 Brady Soukup of Blair in the consolation semifinals by pin in 1:47 to earn his way to the state meet. Woods is 32-16 on the season.
Here are the first round matches for the Dukes starting on Thursday:
120: Thomas Ivey, JR., (46-3) vs. Jayden Coulter, Pierce, FR., (37-9)
138: Oren Krumrei, JR., (37-13) vs. Nathaniel Murrillo, Gering, SR., (35-10)
160: Chase Cotton, JR., (17-8) vs. Jacob Awiszus, Gering, SO., (38-8)
170: Kobe Lyons, JR., (47-4) vs. Reid Korth, Wayne, JR., (23-9)
182: Kaden Lyons, JR., (36-12) vs. Deitrich Lecher, Sidney, SO., (18-11)
195: Jacob Diaz, SR., (37-4) vs. Seth Firmanek, Fairbury, SR., (42-3)
220: Brayan Rodriguez, SR., (29-7) vs. Martin Currillo, Wayne, FR., (24-17)
285: Beau Woods, SR., (32-16) vs. Bradyn Kucera, Columbus Lakeview, SR., (36-7)
Team scoring: 1. Hastings 271.5; 2. Blair 148; 3. York 131; 4. O’Neill 108; 5. Adams Central 102; 6. Platteview 99.5; 7. Nebraska City 95.5; 8. Waverly 81; 9. Schuyler 44; 10. Omaha Concordia 42; 11. Omaha Roncalli 34; 12. Crete 19.
