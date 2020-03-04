YORK – Disruptor.
That’s the word York head coach Glen Snodgrass used to describe Brayan Rodriguez, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive end that racked up 60 tackles and four sacks during his senior campaign for the Dukes this past fall, despite playing through multiple injuries.
The energy and effort Rodriguez played with garnered the attention of college coaches. On Tuesday, York High School held a signing ceremony for Rodriguez, who decided to further his education and play football at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Rodriguez also had interest in Peru State, Wayne State College and Northwest Missouri State.
“Wesleyan just felt different when I visited. It’s a smaller town, a really cool place and I’ll have an opportunity to play there my first year,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is thinking about majoring in environmental science. He likes to hunt, fish and simply be outside. Mitchell is a solid pick for that.
“I love that stuff,” he said of the outdoors. “That’s one of the major reasons why I decided to go there. Their environmental program is really good. I can get a lot of job opportunities in South Dakota.”
On the football field, Rodriguez will start out on the defensive line for Dakota Wesleyan. He was a mainstay at D-end in the Dukes’ 3-4 defense the past two seasons.
“He’s always been one of those kids that loves football and you could tell that ever since he was young,” Snodgrass said of Rodriguez. “I don’t know if he was always sure if he was going to continue playing, so to have this opportunity to get a nice scholarship, it’s great for him.”
Those that watched Rodriguez know he isn’t shy of contact. That’s one of the reasons why he favors playing in the trenches so much.
“I like being physical when I play, and being a lineman is what I wanted to play at Dakota Wesleyan,” Rodriguez said. “I was willing to play linebacker, and I talked to their coaches about that, but they thought lineman would be the best position for me. I feel like I can improve on my skills in college. They have a really good linemen coach up there.”
As is likely the case for any defensive end, Rodriguez relished third-and-longs. As a junior, he recorded six sacks to go with 54 tackles. Pinning his ears back and getting after the quarterback is what got him the most excited on game days.
“That’s what I thought about all season,” Rodriguez said with a smile. “I just thought about getting that sack. This year didn’t go as I planned, I was trying to beat the school record with eight sacks, but I could only get four with my injuries, but that’s alright.”
Rodriguez had his share of adversity, like many of his teammates did. He dealt with a high-ankle sprain on his right leg, then an Achilles problem too.
But he kept playing when he was able too. His senior year meant too much for him not to.
“It was my last year and my guys battled so hard. It was hard losing Jacob (Diaz) and a lot of the guys were down because of that,” Rodriguez said. “I just knew I had to do everything I could to get back out on the field, even if I didn’t feel 100 percent, I was still gonna be out there. The shot was there to be in the playoffs, and I was doing everything I could to help us get there.”
Snodgrass saw the effort, too. In a challenging year for the Dukes, Rodriguez did his best to be an anchor on the D-line.
“He played very hard. Injuries, like too many of our other players, slowed him down in the last quarter of the season,” Snodgrass said. “But when he was healthy he was one of the best pass rushers that we’ve had here at York. His effort and his energy were off the charts. You could never find a clip of him on defense not giving 100 percent.
“He was a disruptor for sure. He liked to get in the backfield and cause chaos. For two years he was that guy for us.”
