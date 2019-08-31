MCCOOL JUNCTION – The season openers for a trio of York News-Times’ coverage area cross country teams – York, McCool Junction and Centennial – got underway Thursday at a quadrangular at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction.
The competition was a 3K race, so no team scores were kept. Twenty-five runners competed in the girls race and 38 in the boys.
Boys
York senior Dean Erdkamp won the boys’ race with a time of 10 minutes, 15.1 seconds. Other Dukes in the field included junior Jake Schmid (6th, 11:06), sophomore James Bonde (11th, 11:19.8), senior Anthonie Gomez (14th, 11:27), freshman Colin Pinneo (15th, 11:29.6), sophomore Jackson Schmid (18th, 12:47.8), freshman Gabe Zarraga (24th, 12:21.6) and sophomore Trent Ellis (28th, 12:50.9).
McCool Junction’s boys were led by junior Tyler Neville, who took fourth in 10:54.6. Other Mustang runners included sophomore Ian Stahr (13th, 11:22.8), sophomore Jake Brugger (16th, 11:32.9), freshman Trent Neville (31st, 13:02.7), sophomore Harrison Yunevich (32nd, 13:20.9), sophomore Isaac Stark (33rd, 13:24), freshman Garrett Hansen (34th, 13:24.2), freshman Lucas Beversdorf (35th, 13:24.9), sophomore Caleb Weisheit (36th, 14:15.9) and sophomore Bryan Schwartz (38th, 17:48.8).
“Both our boys and girls have really been practicing and competing well,” McCool head coach Ryan Underwood said. “I am really excited to see what kind of teams we can become over the next couple months of the season.”
Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau placed the highest of the six Bronco runners. He was seventh with an 11:12. Other Centennial runners were Clinton Turnbull (20th, 12:00.8), Ethan Lavelle (21st, 12:09.3), Dominick Reyes (26th, 12:31.8), Rayshun Foreman (29th, 12:57.4) and Paul Johnson (30th, 12:57.6).
Girls
McCool Junction senior Madison Gerken won the girls’ race in 12:17.9. Freshman Payton Gerken was third with a 12:49.2 while junior teammate Aly Plock was fourth in 13:09.1.
Other McCool runners that competed included junior Sarah Vodicka (13th, 15:17.2), senior Gabby Rea (15th, 15:31.3), senior Jessica Fuehrer (16th, 16:15.8), junior Aurora Toms (18th, 16:19.3) and sophomore Carryna Light (22nd, 19:16.4).
“Our girls team got off to a good start and our top three ran really well,” Underwood said. “Madison Gerken ran really strong to bring home the individual win. She finished track very well last spring in winning the Class D 1600 championship, and followed that up with a great summer of conditioning. It was exciting to see her start her season so strong.
“Payton has really impressed thus far with her work ethic and determination,” he added. “It will be fun to watch her grow. Aly had her best offseason conditioning wise and has shown improved endurance during workouts. I’m excited to see what she can accomplish with continued hard work and mental toughness.”
York had one runner finish in the top 10 – senior Lindsey Stuckey. She placed sixth in 13:54.6. Other Dukes that ran included sophomore Chloe Holmes (14th, 15:17.9), sophomore Violet MacLean (19th, 16:45.1), sophomore Kylee King (20th, 17:29.7), freshman Megan DeHart (21st, 17:44.3) and senior Anne Thomas (25th, 21:19.7).
Centennial had three runners in the race, and two – Allison Sheaffer and Maddie Brandenburg – finished in the top 10.
Sheaffer was ninth and clocked in with a 14:12.1 while Brandenburg was right behind her in 10th (14:14.9). Coming in 23rd for Centennial was Jayden Foreman (20:08.8).