YORK – York (Neb.) High School senior Tom Erwin has a new home.
On Friday morning Erwin, the York Dukes’ leader and heart of the team last season, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming as a preferred walk-on for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder led York’s defense with 110 tackles during his senior campaign while playing five games with a cast on a broken left hand he suffered in Week Four against Omaha Skutt Catholic.
I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point. Thank you to all of my coaches, teachers, teammates, friends, and family for supporting me through this process. I am extremely excited to say I am COMMITTED to the University of Wyoming! 🟡🟤 #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/TBLkk45wx5— Tom Erwin (@tom3rwin2) April 10, 2020
Erwin felt Wyoming was the best fit because of the Cowboys’ run-heavy, down-hill style of play on offense, which is similar to what he played in at York. Erwin said he’ll likely start out as a fullback, but other positions, like tight end, linebacker and defensive end, could be options down the road.
In an injury-riddled season for York in 2019, Erwin played multiple positions offensively out of need, such as offensive line, tight end and fullback, and was considered the best blocker on the team according to head coach Glen Snodgrass.
“They have a bread-and-butter power run, just like York does. I think that really fits in to what I enjoy doing,” Erwin said. “Coach Snodgrass really instilled a work ethic in me and really pushed me to keep going, and that’s what Wyoming is all about, too.”
The relationships the Wyoming coaching staff that was in contact with Erwin – assistant coaches Shannon Moore and Aaron Bohl, head coach Craig Bohl’s son – made the difference.
Erwin fielded interest from Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, but said he didn’t have much Division I attention aside from getting invited to a couple Nebraska games as a potential walk-on. But that interest quickly went away once Erwin broke his hand midway through the season.
With Nebraska out of the picture, Wyoming’s interest started heating up toward the end of the season.
“They gave me the time of day,” Erwin said of the Wyoming staff. “Aaron Bohl, who’s one of the linebacker coaches, he came to my house and we did an in-home visit. They would always check up on me a couple times a week just to see how I was doing and how classes were going.
“It didn’t really happen until the end of the football season, they weren’t in too much contact with me during the season because of Nebraska, but with Nebraska I didn’t really feel like they knew my name. When I went to my visit at Wyoming, it felt more like home because about every single coach came up to me and knew me by my first name and shook my hand. Just felt like home.”
Erwin’s recruitment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is keeping college coaches grounded and not able to visit in person with recruits, has made the process interesting, but doable.
“They’re trying to get as much engagement as possible because they can’t have coaches out recruiting to see the kids, so they’ve been utilizing technology,” Erwin said. “I’ve been on FaceTime with my fullbacks coach (Moore) a lot and getting in touch with the other guys. It went well.”
Erwin tied York’s school record for most tackles in a game with 20 against Seward back on Oct. 18.
