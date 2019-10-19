LINCOLN — In Matt Mittman’s mind, he and his teammate, John Esser, had an outside shot to win the Class B No. 2 doubles state title on Friday.
That shot turned into reality on Friday afternoon for the York seniors, who came into the tournament as the two seed of that division.
Mittman and Esser defeated Mount Michael Benedictine’s Alex Payne and Jose Castillo 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the finals and went a perfect 4-0 at the state tournament, helping their team claim the Class B state championship over Mount Michael by the score of 50.5-49.
“Coming into today, there were probably 15 things that needed to go right, and all of them did, which is amazing,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We didn’t think we needed them (Esser and Mittman) to win it all to win the team title, but we did. For them to come through in that situation was incredible.”
Esser and Mittman handled their semifinal match against Skutt in the morning, earning the victory via marks of 7-5, 6-1. Confidence in one another was a big piece to the state title according to Esser.
“I just wanted to keep it simple and trust Matt,” he said after the action was over on Friday. “He’s a great player and I just wanted to trust him every step of the way.”
“We knew that we had a shot, but we also knew we had to work really hard and there’s a lot of really great teams in Class B,” Mittman said. “So yeah, we knew we had a shot. But we knew it would be tough.”
Esser and Mittman end their senior campaigns with a record of 30-6.
“John’s a great partner, he always has my back,” Mittman said. “If I make a mistake, he covers for me and we’re right back in it.”
Schneider, Hammer do their part
Another huge part to the York state tennis title was its No. 1 singles player, senior Ty Schneider, who was runner-up. Schneider won his semifinal matchup against Skutt 6-4, 6-3.
“Ty getting to the state championship was as huge, if not bigger, than the other guys winning,” Malleck said. “Everyone did their job.”
Drew Hammer, a sophomore, placed fifth at No. 2 singles. He beat his opponent from Gering Friday morning 8-3.
“He’s seeded seventh and finishes fifth in the state as a sophomore — Drew gave us some insurance points that we needed in case things got really close, which they did,” Malleck said.
