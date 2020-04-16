YORK – The York Ballpark Complex is closed and will remain closed until at least May 6. York’s Fusion softball and Legion baseball programs are both in waiting mode as of now, and a decision as to what may or may not happen this year is still up in the air.
“At this time it’s still unknown what the summer will bring. We have put all practices and games on hold at this point,” York Fusion softball President Renee Mattox said. “Nebraska USA Softball is not covering any players with insurance through April, nor are they covering umpires. So we aren’t doing anything until USA Softball allows us to do so.”
As far as Legion baseball goes, the Omaha World-Herald’s Mike Patterson reported on April 9 in an interview with Nebraska program administrator Brent Hagel-Pitt that everything on the national front has been canceled.
“Basically everything was canceled on the national level,” Hagel-Pitt said. “But we’re still hoping that we have a chance to play.
“In the grand scheme, we’re concerned about the well-being of 4,000 players and their coaches,” Hagel-Pitt said. “It’s just made for a lot of uncertainty. If everything is back to normal by mid-July, then it’s possible that we could forge ahead with a shortened season.”
Mattox is hoping to hear some news soon.
“The city has closed the complex through May 6 as well,” she said. “I’m hoping to get an update from USA Softball within the next week. Unfortunately, it’s still very up in the air.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.