GRAND ISLAND – A total of 34 all-stars were selected for the 2019 Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaching Association All-Star Dual that takes place at Grand Island Senior High School on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m.
The wrestlers were selected from the nominations by NSWCA member coaches.
The wrestlers will be paired up after weigh-ins on Wednesday, June 6 and will be announced at the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday evening at 5 p.m. at Borders Inn and Suites in Grand Island.
2019 All Star Coaches: Derek Garfield, Fairbury; Ray Maxwell, West Point Beemer; Adam Tranmer, Winnebago; Jordan Johnson, Beatrice; Jeremy Hlavac, Schuyler; Brian Sybrandts, Grand Island Northwest.
2019 Blue/Red All Star Roster: Grayson Fries, Grand Island Northwest; Jake Johnson, Fremont Bergan; Jack Sutton, Wahoo; Keegan Casey, Thayer Central; Seth Stiments, Stapleton; Harrison Gocke, York; Tanner York, Beatrice; Schuyler Brown, Overton; Lee Carlson, Sutton; Nolan Johnson, Westside; Cole Ulmer, Broken Bow; Ace York, Fairbury; Colton Duda, Broken Bow; Ladamien Sturdivant, Omaha Bryan; Seth Wonch, Aurora; Samuel Florell, Amherst; Jade Lovitt, Mullen; Gavin Peitzmeier, Millard South; Wyatt Hotz, Gothenburg; Damian Stewart, Thayer Central; Joseph Felix, Alma; Tyson McCurdy, Alma; Damien Kersten, Battle Creek; Zach Borer, North Bend; Carter Pursley, Aurora; Tyler Pawloski, Pleasanton; Prosper Gilpin, Winnebago; Zeth Gerkensmeyer, Columbus Lakeview; Jesus Maganda, Schuyler; Noah Styskal, David City; Easton Albrecht, Raymond Central; Spencer Gaffney, Broken Bow; Joseph Reimers, Aquinas Catholic; Krew Tran, Millard South.