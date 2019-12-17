LEXINGTON – The York boys’ basketball team is going through a learning process.
With so many new faces on the floor at the varsity level for the first time, Dukes’ head coach Scott Lamberty is seeing both the ups and downs and the growing pains of breaking in a new group.
On Saturday night, the Dukes traveled to preseason Class B No. 9 Lexington and played the Minutemen tough for most of the first half, but could not maintain on the offensive end and fell to the Minutemen 63-46 in Central Conference action.
Lexington (4-1) jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but the Dukes fought back to trim the deficit to 23-20 nearing the three-minute mark of the season quarter.
The Minutemen, however, closed out the first half on a 15-3 run and York was never able to get back into the game in the second half.
Lexington was able to maintain its lead throughout the second half as it outscored the Dukes 25-23.
“We again had a slow start that put us way behind, but were able to cut it to 23-20. But, then Lexington was able to get a couple easy buckets and we got a little quick on the offensive end,” Lamberty said. “I was proud of our effort, and we will work on improving our communication and our offensive execution. Lexington was a quality team and I thought our kids played hard.”
York, which fell to 0-4, was led in scoring by 6-foot-1 junior Jake Erwin, who had 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Adding 11 points was 6-3 junior Matt Haggadone, as he was 4 of 13 overall and 3 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Dukes were 17 of 44 overall for 38 percent, which included 6 of 20 on 3-point shots for 30 percent.
Lexington was 24 of 48 for an even 50 percent, while the Minutemen hit just 4 of 15 from behind the arc for 26 percent. Lexington was 20 of 33 on two-point shots for 61 percent.
The Minutemen were led in scoring by three players in double figures as Dau Mach and Dylan Richman had 12 points each. Pouring in 10 points was Kaleb Carpenter.
York held a slight rebounding edge of 30-25 with Erwin completing a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with his 15 points.
York will travel to Aurora on Friday night and will close out the pre-holiday part of its schedule hosting preseason Class B No. 3 Hastings.
York (0-4)
11 12 9 14 – 46
Lexington (4-1)
19 19 12 13 – 63
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 11, Tyler Wright 4, Jake Erwin 15, Morgan Conner 2, Reid Malleck 6, Austin Phinney 4, Andrew Clark 4. Totals: 17-44 (6-20) 6-12 46.
Lexington scoring: Mach 12, Carpenter 10, Richman 12, Friedrichsen 8, Young 2, Stewart 3. Totals: 24-48 (4-15) 11-15 63.
