YORK – Thousands of student-athletes across the state were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the spring sports season to be canceled.
York sophomore Brynn Hirschfeld, who enjoyed an eye-popping freshman campaign last year that included a Class B state championship in the 1600-meter race, was one of them looking forward to running competitively again and defending her title. But with track season axed, she’s had to adjust like everyone else.
When Hirschfeld’s not doing school work, she’s been filling her free time with farm work, dance classes and running with teammates. Then relaxing with the ever-popular Netflix.
After such a successful freshman season, Hirschfeld was anxious to see what this spring had in store. She was feeling good when she started training, too.
“I really think I could’ve improved my time a lot this year,” Hirschfeld said. “When we started track practice, I could tell I was in a lot better shape than I was last year. So it’s sad I won’t keep improving my time and I’ll just have to wait until next year to do that.”
Although her favorite sport is volleyball, where she’s a setter for the on-the-rise York program, Hirschfeld, along with York senior Lindsey Stuckey and junior Maddie Portwine, still put the work in and run almost every day as if track was in session. They complete 25-minute runs and sometimes harder workouts on country roads.
“They’re both sometimes boring, but I feel the country roads are a little bit more scenic,” Hirschfeld joked about town versus country running. “It’s just a different feeling than running by houses.”
At last year’s state meet, Hirschfeld scored 17 of York’s 29 points – that’s a whopping 58 percent of the production. Along with her state title in the mile – which she won with a time of 5 minutes, 24.07 seconds – Hirschfeld took fourth in the 800 (2:23.85) and seventh in the long jump (16 feet, 5 ½ inches). Portwine, another talented York runner, finished just .81 seconds behind Hirschfeld in the mile, taking runner-up and providing the Burke Stadium crowd a memorable finish down the stretch. Portwine took fifth in the 3200 (12:05.87), too.
There was plenty of athleticism coming back for the Dukes, and that’s what makes the loss of the season sting for Hirschfeld and her teammates.
“I was disappointed and sad, and it was just crazy how it was all happening. It just came from nowhere,” Hirschfeld said of what went through her mind when the season was canceled. “It’s sad that a lot of people could’ve done really well at the state track meet this year, but it’s for the better of our country so they can figure out how to cure this. So I understand why they can’t have it. But it’s still sad for the seniors.”
With no track meets, it’s been a lot of Kirby’s School of Dance classes through Zoom twice a week and Netflix. She’s been watching documentaries and just finished the series “All American” and really liked it.
As for “Tiger King”, the insanely-popular documentary series that’s been binge watched by so many?
“Well I just started that one…that’s crazy,” she said with a laugh.
