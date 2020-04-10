Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&