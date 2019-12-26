YORK – The 2019-20 wrestling season will start off with a new No. 1 for the first time in three years.
With the graduation of High Plains’ Logan Russell, there is room for a new No. 1 area grappler, and in the first ratings of the new season that distinction belongs to York junior Thomas Ivey.
Going into the Ralston Invite on Friday afternoon, the York junior was 14-0 and ranked as the No. 4 wrestler in Class B at 120 pounds.
Ivey will have a lot of company at the top as High Plains senior Dylan Soule at 170 and the No. 1 rated grappler in Class D, and junior Kyler Sterup from Cross County/Osceola, will be looking to take the top spot from the York senior. Sterup is currently rated No. 6 in Class C at 182.
Of the wrestlers named in the top 10, nine of them are returning state qualifiers.
Rankings courtesy of Matt Carroll, Cross County/Osceola head wrestling coach
*Class/weight ratings taken from NEwrestle*
1. Thomas Ivey, Junior, York
Class B, 120 (13-0), rated No. 4.
Ivey is coming off a fifth place medal last year at state. Ivey has started his season on a tear with an undefeated record through Wednesday, Dec. 18.
2. Dylan Soule, Senior, High Plains
Class D, 170 (10-3), rated No. 1
After getting a late start to the season after helping lead his Osceola/High Plains football team to a state title, Soule looks to add a state championship on the mat to his résumé this season. Soule was third in state last season at 160 with a record of 43-10.
3. Kyle Sterup, Junior, Cross County/Osceola
Class C, 182 (10-0), rated No. 6
Sterup jumped up four weight classes from last season and is off to a hot start. He was 47-15 last season and went 1-2 at state last year at 145 pounds. Sterup was on the Osceola/High Plains state championship football team.
4. Cameron Graham, Sophomore, Cross County/Osceola
Class C, 145 (11-0), rated No. 5
As a sophomore, Graham went 51-5 and finished in fifth place at 132 pounds at Class C state. He is the highest rated underclassmen on the list. This pinning machine has nine pins under his belt this year, adding to his 36 last season.
5. Kobe Lyons, Junior, York
Class B, 170 (12-1), rated No. 3
Lyons is quickly approaching the century-win mark. In 2019, Lyons posted a record of 52-8 and went 2-2 at the Class B state championships.
6. Gavin Hinrichs, Senior, Fillmore Central
Class C, 170 (11-1)
The returning state qualifier just hit 100 wins at the Osceola Invite, where he was crowned champion. Hinrichs and Lyons of York went head-to-head this past Tuesday, and in a great match, Lyons defeated Hinrichs 4-2.
7. Ryan Payne, Junior, Centennial
Class D, 132 (10-2) Rated No. 3
Returning state medalist in Class C makes the journey down to Class D. Look for him to be a high medalist this season.
8. Gaven Schernikau, Senior, Centennial
Class D, 126 (10-2)
If I had to describe Schernikau, in one word it’s “dangerous.” This kid is never out of match with his ability to throw and pin you. Both of these Centennial boys are poised for deep runs.
9. Alex Schademann, Freshman, Fillmore Central
Class C, 113 pounds
What a start to his high school career. He beat out returning state qualifier and teammate to take the varsity spot at 113 for Fillmore Central. Schademann has a bright future ahead.
10. Bryan Rodriguez, Senior, York
Class B, 195/220 (2-2), rated at No. 4
I believe an injury kept him away from the mats part of last season. Look for him to bounce back and get back on the medal stand. Rodriguez was on the mats early, then out for about two weeks before returning this past Tuesday at the York triangular. In his four matches to date, he has already faced several rated wrestlers as he tries to get healthy. Rodriguez is a returning state qualifier.
Honorable Mention
York: Kaleb Eliker; Centennial: Carson Fehlhafer; High Plains: Jarrett Parsons; Cross County/Osceola: Colton Nuttelman, Bryce Reed; Fillmore Central: Dillon Fushia, Connor Ashe.
