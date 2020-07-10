SCOTTSBLUFF – There were only two sub-par rounds fired at the Scottsbluff Country Club on Thursday and one of them belonged to Nebraska Junior Amateur champion Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn as he carded a 71.
Second round leaders Reed Malleck of York and Christopher Atkinson of Omaha posted rounds of 76 and 79 respectively and finished in a tie for fourth and sixth place.
Malleck who was even par starting the day had bogeys on four, five, six and seven to fall out of first place. Atkinson bogeyed four of first five holes and just never got it going.
Gutscheswki birdied No. 1, but a double-bogey on the par four sixth had him one over for the day.
A birdie on nine, followed by an eagle on the par five 11th had the Elkhorn product on top heading to the final seven holes. Gutschewski finished with a birdie and two bogeys.
Second place Charlie Zielinski of Omaha was two-over through the opening nine holes, but used a birdie on 11 to get back to one over. He needed to birdie 18 to force a playoff with Gutschewski, but had to settle for a par.
He also finished with two bogeys and one birdie.
The only other under par round went to Thomas Bryson of Lincoln, also with a 71 and he tied with Malleck and Jason Kolbas of Lincoln for fourth place. Kolbas was at one time tied for the lead with Gutschewski, but bogeyed 18.
