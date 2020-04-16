Editor’s note: Once each week until high school sports return, the York News-Times’ sports section will have a Throwback Thursday, where one story from the same week of years past will be featured. This week’s featured story on York High School graduate Mayson Conner clearing 7 feet, 1 inch in the high jump during his junior season was published on April 15, 2017. Conner is currently a sophomore on the Nebraska track team. As a freshman for the Huskers in 2019, he won the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump with a leap of 7-3 ¾ and was voted Big Ten Indoor and Outdoor Freshman of the Year among several other honors.
YORK – The conditions were perfect, and with another competitor, St. Paul’s Miles Griffith, who has already inked his letter of intent to attend Wichita State next fall, pushing him, York’s 6-foot-5 junior Mayson Conner hit another milestone in his high jumping career Thursday at the Central City Invite.
Last year at the B-3 district meet at Doane University in Crete, Conner set a new school record when he cleared 6 feet, 9 ¼ inches. The old record of 6-8 had been held by Bruce Moore since 1989.
On Thursday, Conner achieved a personal goal of his when he went 7-1 to win the high jump. Griffith had pushed Conner all the way to 6-10 before bowing out.
Conner attempted to break the Class B state record set by former York Activities Director, Aaron Plas, who cleared 7-2 for McCook High School in 2002. Plas is now the superintendent at Lakeview High School in Columbus.
“My goal for the year was 7-foot, so after I cleared that, a lot of pressure came off of me I guess, and I just tried to go as high as I could,” Conner said Friday morning. “I didn’t really have any pressure so I just relaxed and did it.”
Conner came up short in his three attempts to break the state B record at 7-2 ¼.
“I didn’t really come too close because it was my first time ever trying to attempt something that high,” Conner said, “but maybe by the end of the year I’ll get it.”
Conner said he received some advice last year from Plas and is looking forward to talking to him again.
“Last year I talked to him a little bit and he helped me out a little bit, but I haven’t talked to him since then,” Conner said. “Should be interesting the next time I talk to him.”
Mayson is the son of Brad and Kerry Conner of York. He said that his dad was also a high jumper in his high school days.
“My dad did it in high school but he wasn’t really great,” Mayson said. “He was good at it but not great.
“I’ve been doing it since middle school and I just kind of got started with it in the seventh grade and it was just the event that I was the best at I guess,” Conner said. “I have always loved it since seventh grade and I just wanted to keep getting better at it.”
On Thursday the conditions were favorable, and being able to clear the earlier heights on his first tries was helpful in his pursuit of 7 feet.
“Making it on the first try and I did that all the way to 6-11 really helped a lot,” Conner said. “He (Griffith) was taking multiple jumps at some of them and I was able to clear it on the first try.”
The York junior will definitely be receiving a lot of letters from colleges showing interest in him and he has his priorities in order when it comes to school.
“It will definitely open up a lot of college opportunities and that’s ultimately my next-level goal, because education is obviously more important than high jumping,” he added. “That will get me there and help out with that, which is awesome.”
Conner said that York head coach Don Perry, along with attending camps, has been a great help in his success.
“Coach Perry definitely helps out a lot and he knows a lot about the event, and it’s helpful to have him out there every day to help me,” Conner said. “I’ve gone to some camps. I went to a camp in the winter at Concordia and their coach helped a lot and I have another coach in Lincoln that I go to occasionally.”
Conner said he’s received interest from about 10-12 Division I schools as of last year.
The junior will get another opportunity to go after the Class B state record again next Saturday at the Yowell Invite hosted by the Dukes.
“It would be awesome to break the record in front of the home crowd, that would be perfect,” Conner said.
