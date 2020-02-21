OMAHA — A total of 448 high school wrestlers from Classes B and C opened the action Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Leading the team scoring race in Class B is Hastings while Gering is in second and Omaha Skutt third.
York is in eighth with 26 points, one point behind seventh-place Aurora.
In Class B the York Dukes sent eight wrestlers to the state meet and in the first round York went 4-4 with Thomas Ivey at 120 pounds; Kobe Lyons at 170; Kaden Lyons at 182 and Rodriguez at 220 all scoring wins in their opening matches.
In the quarterfinals, only Kobe Lyons and Rodriguez advanced to the semifinals, which take place on Friday night.
The rest of the Dukes will be back on Friday morning looking to keep their medal hopes alive with first- and second-round consolation matches getting underway at 9:30 a.m.
At 170, Kobe Lyons, a junior who came in ranked at No. 3 in the NEwrestle.com rankings, opened with a win over Wayne’s Reid Korth with a 12-3 major decision. In the quarterfinals, Lyons improved his season record to 49-4 as he pinned No. 6-rated Brody Nelson of Beatrice in 3 minutes, 55 seconds. The York junior will take on Brady Robb of Sidney in the semifinals on Friday. Robb is 41-6 and rated No. 6 in Class B at 170.
Rodriguez (31-7) opened his day with a pin of Martin Currillo of Wayne in 3:01, and he ran his record to 2-0 with a pin of Lexington’s James Hernandez in 1:36.
Rodriguez, the No. 6 wrestler at 220, will take on Grand Island Northwest senior Brady Greiss (45-4), who is the defending state champion at 195 and ranked No. 1 at 220 this year.
At 182, Kaden Lyons (37-13) took on Sidney sophomore Dietrich Lecher and won with a 10-0 major decision. In the quarterfinals, Lyons ran into Brekyn Papineau, a sophomore from Aurora. Both wrestlers came in rated — Papineau at No. 5 and Lyons No. 8.
Lyons got the early jump taking a 2-0 lead, but Papineau was able to come away with a 6-3 win. Lyons will wrestle in the second-round consolation matches on Friday.
In one of the best matchups of the quarterfinals, York’s 120-pounder Ivey, rated No. 6, took on No. 1 Drew Arnold of Beatrice. Ivey held his own for a good portion of the match, but Arnold finally settled the score with a pin at 5:34.
Ivey had gotten off to a good start as he picked up the 7-2 win over Pierce freshman Jayden Coulter, but he could not get past Arnold. Ivey will take a record of 47-4 into the second-round consolation matches today.
At 132, York’s Oren Krumrie dropped his opening match as Nathaniel Murrillo of Gering pinned the Dukes’ junior in 3:01. Krumrei (37-14) will face Carter Jensen of Pierce, a senior with a record of 33-18, in the first-round consolation on Friday.
In the 160-pound bracket, York’s Chase Cotton, a junior, will also be in action early on Friday as he will take on Kolby Wessels of Aurora with a record of 36-10.
Cotton battled Gering’s Jacob Awiszus tough in his first match, but came up short in a 10-6 decision.
At 195, Dukes’ senior Jacob Diaz (37-5) couldn’t find any offense against Fairbury’s Seth Firmanek, who scored a 16-0 technical-fall win. Diaz will try to keep his medal hopes alive as he faces Lexington’s Ismael Ayala (15-23) in the consolation round.
In the heavyweight division, York senior and Midland University football commit Beau Woods (32-17), and Columbus Lakeview’s Bradyn Kucera (37-7) hooked up for the first minute with very little going on. Woods wound up getting pinned by Kucera in 1:38. Woods will face McCook’s Reid Steinbeck, who has a record of 31-12, on Friday.
The semifinals will get underway on Friday night in all four classes, along with the third-round consolation matches at 5 p.m.
Team scoring: 1. Hastings 64; 2. Gering 45.5; 3. Omaha Skutt 38; 4. Bennington 37; 5. Arlington 35; 6. Grand Island Northwest 33.5; 7. Aurora 27; 8. York 26; 9. Lexington 25; 10. Beatrice 22.5.
