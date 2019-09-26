GRAND ISLAND – With the new format in Class B for the postseason, Tuesday night’s softball games at the Grand Island Central Catholic triangular held a lot of importance in determining the subdistrict host.
York, Grand Island Central Catholic, Aurora and Columbus Lakeview are the four teams in the B-7 subdistrict and will battle it out for a spot in the district finals.
York came in one game under the .500 mark and with a slight lead in the wildcard points over the Central Catholic Crusaders.
York was making its second trip to Grand Island in as many nights and came away with a pair of huge wins to improve to 11-10 on the season.
The Dukes opened with a convincing 8-0 win over the Wahoo Warriors in five innings and followed that up with an 11-4 win over the Crusaders.
With just three games remaining on the regular season schedule before the Central Conference tournament next Friday in Hastings, the Dukes are sitting in a pretty good position to host the subdistrict tournament, which will be played on Oct. 7-8.
The district finals will be held on Oct. 11 and will be a best-of-three format to determine the state qualifier.
York will host Lexington on Monday night, and on Tuesday welcomes St. Paul and Adams Central to the York Ballpark Complex.
York 8, Wahoo 0
The Duke bats ripped out 12 hits and freshman pitcher Lauryn Haggadone recorded five strikeouts while allowing just four hits in the shutout of the Warriors in the first game.
Junior Meaghan Rowe led the team with four hits in four plate appearances and scored two runs. One of her four hits was double.
Haggadone aided her own cause with two hits and a run batted in, while Alexis Linder went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
Abbey Seevers had one hit and two RBIs while Lauren Newman drove in three runs with a single. Emma Ziemba had one hit and two RBIs in three trips to the plate.
Wahoo was led by Alyssa Luedtke with two of her team’s four hits.
York 11, Grand Island Central Catholic 4
The Dukes jumped on Central Catholic starting pitcher Alyssa Breckner for four runs on three hits in the first inning.
The Crusaders fought back with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the third to make it 4-3, but the Dukes erupted for seven runs over the next two frames and built their lead to 11-3 at the time.
After Haggadone had a run-scoring single in the fourth and another run scored on an error to make it 6-3, York blew it open with five runs on five hits in the fifth.
Linder plated two runs with a single and both Mattie Pohl and Kaitlyn Martin drove in a run with a single as the York bats lashed out 14 hits in the win, all singles.
Haggadone notched the win as she worked six innings and allowed six hits. She also struck out six.
Seevers, Newman, Baylie Holthus, Ziemba and Pohl all had two hits in the win.
Linder and Ziemba led the team with a pair of RBIs to their credit.
