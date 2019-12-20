OMAHA – A total of 37 student-athletes from the York News-Times’ coverage area were recently named all-state football in the Omaha World-Herald.
McCool Junction, which had its best season in school history and made the Six Man state championship, had the most all-state first team members in the area with four, including Dana Hobbs, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Chase Wilkinson and Owen McDonald.
Hobbs, a senior, was selected to the first-team offense as a running back while Kirkpatrick, a junior, was first-team defensive line. Both Wilkinson, a sophomore, and McDonald, a junior, were first-team defensive backs.
The Class D-1 state champ, Osceola/High Plains, had three of its players earn all-state first-team recognition.
Senior Keaton Van Housen was a first-team running back while junior Kyle Sterup was a first-team defensive lineman. Senior thumper Dylan Soule was a first-team linebacker.
The Stormdogs also had eight players earn all-state honorable mention, including seniors Carter Boden and Jarrett Parsons, juniors Kane Benson, Corby Cannon, Bryce Reed, Carson Watts and sophomores Carter Girard and Javier Marino.
Also on the D-1 all-state first team was Cross County offensive lineman Thomas Harrington-Newton. Cross County enjoyed a great run in the playoffs that took them all the way to the semifinals.
Newton wasn’t the only Cougar that was selected all-state – head coach Hayden DeLano’s team had seven others as honorable mention, including seniors Landen Berck, Colton Nuttelman, Cael Lundstrom, juniors Lincoln Kelley, Isaac Noyd, Christian Rystrom and sophomore Carter Seim.
York’s senior linebacker Tom Erwin was the only Duke that was named Class B first team all-state. Both Jacob Diaz and Jake Erwin were tabbed all-state honorable mention, too.
Like York, Centennial had one player as C-2 first team all-state in senior linebacker Davon Brees. The Broncos, who made the first round of the playoffs, had four others named all-state honorable mention, including seniors Caleb Horne and Justin Slawnyk, junior Cooper Gierhan and sophomore Jayden Hartshorn.
Fillmore Central, the York News-Times’ only C-1 team, had two all-state honorable mention players in juniors Jake Stoner and Connor Ashe.
Heartland, a D-1 team, had seniors Jackson Stebbing and Josh Quiring as all-state honorable mention.
Nebraska Lutheran, another D-1 team, also had two players – seniors Sam Otte and Brian Seaberg – tabbed all-state honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.