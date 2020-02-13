YORK – York soccer’s leading goal and point scorer has a new home.
On Tuesday afternoon at York High School, senior Dalton Stodieck signed his letter of intent to continue his education and play soccer at Midland University in Fremont.
Stodieck, who led the Dukes with five goals and 12 points last season as a junior, said it was a relief to have his college destination finalized before his senior year on the pitch. The University of Colorado Springs and Concordia University also showed some interest, but Stodieck’s mind was made up after creating a relationship with Midland head coach Raphael Martinez, who started a bond early and kept with it. That meant a lot to Stodieck.
“We have a lot of close ties together. We’re pretty close,” Stodieck said of Martinez. “I liked the offer and I just decided to capitalize on it. Midland is a great choice for me.”
It’s too early to say what position Stodieck will play at Midland, but during his time as a Duke he’s been versatile, playing both as a midfielder and forward. For his senior season he’ll likely stick to where he played last year, the midfield, which he said was his strong suit.
Stodieck was voted a team captain as a junior and will likely get that honor again this upcoming season. Being a captain means a lot to him, but Stodieck admitted he put too much on his shoulders last year. If he didn’t produce goals, the Dukes had trouble scoring at all.
“If I didn’t score, I got down on myself and thought that I had lost it for us, even though it’s a team effort,” he said.
In his final year as a York soccer player, Stodieck wants to have fun and enjoy the ride with his teammates.
“It’s about the teamwork we have together,” he said. “It’s not just me by myself on the field. It’s everyone, including the goalkeeper, our fastest player, our slowest player, everyone on the bench.
“This year will be fun and less stress off my shoulders with picking a college. Now it’s just time to have fun.”
One aspect of fun on the soccer field will be playing with another talented player for the Dukes, Thomas Ivey, who finished his sophomore year with four goals and two assists. York has quite the 1-2 punch with those two.
“Thomas is really quick and fun to play with,” Stodieck said. “Even though he’s really small he’s one of the toughest kids out there, even against the tallest and strongest kids. He’s the toughest mentally and physically.”
Stodieck knows he likely won’t go to Midland and play on the varsity or even be a varsity bench player as a freshman. He instead will set the goal of starting on the Warriors’ junior varsity team.
Stodieck said he’ll likely study business as an accounting major while in Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.