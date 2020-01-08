YORK – York’s lethal tennis-playing, twin-brother combo of Hayden and Hunter Royal helped bring a Class B state tennis championship to York High School last October.
On Tuesday morning in front of family and friends, the Royals decided to stick together and play tennis in college, too, signing to continue their educations and athletic careers at Hastings College.
The decision ultimately came down to Hastings and Concordia University. But thanks to a special relationship with Hastings’ head tennis coach Mark Gueswell, it was a no-brainer to sign with the Broncos, said Hayden.
“I think the impact that Mark will have on us over these next four years, even if he isn’t the head tennis coach, he’s still going to impact our lives and lead us toward our goals,” Hayden said.
Gueswell has known the Royals since around 2014. He met them through Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) events and different tennis camps here and there. That’s where the relationships started, not only with Hayden and Hunter, but their parents, Ben and Jamie, as well.
“When we took our official visit and started to get a few lessons with him (Gueswell), the impact he had on us during it was super cool,” Hunter said. “Knowing the impact he could make on us through FCA and through Jesus Christ over the four years is going to start us off on the right path in our adult lives.”
That bond paid off big time on Tuesday, when the tall and athletic brothers signed with Hastings. Gueswell is excited for what the Royals will bring to his team.
“They have height, length, power. They just have to be taught the strategy and how to play the game well,” Gueswell said after the signing. “They complement each other because they both can have forehands in the middle, and that’s just a huge help strategy wise, to be able to play their strengths and play their length and height. Automatically, I see them coming in as a lower-tier doubles team and moving on up from there.”
Although they played much of their high school careers together in doubles, that doesn’t mean the Royals will play together at Hastings. Each’s traits could work well with other players, too. Finding the best and most successful combination is what Gueswell will be tasked with once the brothers are on campus.
“Hunter is more of a baseline threat. Hayden is more of a wing and net threat,” Gueswell said. “Those two combinations together, it’s honestly going to be cool to see if they’ll end up together as a team. I’ve seen already what they can do, but even putting them as pieces with other players on a team can be very useful, because they do have different strengths in their tennis games.”
The Royals obviously work well together. But playing separately would be fine, too.
“Both of us are open-minded about what position we’re put in,” Hunter said. “I think we’ll both really enjoy playing doubles in college, but it’s not necessarily something that we have to play. We’ll just get out on the court.”
After ending their junior campaigns at the Class B state tournament as runner-ups at No. 2 doubles, Hayden and Hunter welcomed the pressure of being the top seed of No. 1 doubles at state for their senior seasons last October.
The brothers weren’t bothered by the pressure, and won the No. 1 doubles state championship over McCook, which helped seal the team title, too.
The Royals ended their senior years with a record of 33-3, and were certainly the twins of terror on the tennis courts for opponents.
Now, they’ll look to bring the Royal pain to the college level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.