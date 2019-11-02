LEDE

News-Times/Steve Marik

Platteview advanced to the Class B state volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 win over the York Dukes in Springfield.

The York Dukes volleyball team came up just short in its quest for a state tournament berth Saturday afternoon in Springfield, losing 3-0 on the road to the Platteview Trojans in the B-5 district final at Platteview High School.

Platteview got off to a hot start and was never threatened in the match, winning behind scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. York's season comes to an end at 18-14.

The Dukes haven't made the state tournament since 2012, but enjoyed a solid season turnaround after finishing just 7-23 in 2018.

The York volleyball program will say goodbye to one senior in Natalia Dick.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.