The York Dukes volleyball team came up just short in its quest for a state tournament berth Saturday afternoon in Springfield, losing 3-0 on the road to the Platteview Trojans in the B-5 district final at Platteview High School.
Platteview got off to a hot start and was never threatened in the match, winning behind scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. York's season comes to an end at 18-14.
The Dukes haven't made the state tournament since 2012, but enjoyed a solid season turnaround after finishing just 7-23 in 2018.
The York volleyball program will say goodbye to one senior in Natalia Dick.
