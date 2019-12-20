School

Members of the York Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball team includes, front from left; Lauryn Mattox, Cynley Wilkinson, Lainey Portwine, Reese Hirschfeld, McKenzie Linder, Sierra Rasmussen. Middle row; Lael Schwarz, Elle Malleck, Jordyn Harms, Olivia Linhart, Zoey Cornett, Rachel Kriefels, Emily Aguilar. Back row; Alexis Davis, Sophia Liston, Yaneisi Gallegos, Alaysheun Bell-Jackson, Taylor Peters, Renae Junge, Anna Gutierrez, Student Manager Ambrelle Zamora.

The York Middle School seventh grade girls’ basketball team went undefeated this season, compiling at 10-0 final record.

The B team’s final record was 6-1 while the C team was 4-1. The team was coached by Allison Snodgrass and Karee Kern.

