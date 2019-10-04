SEWARD — On Tuesday night, the York Dukes volleyball team made the most of the few home matches it gets this season by sweeping Crete at the Duke Dome.
But the victory came against a struggling Cardinals team that had only four wins to its name. On Thursday, the Dukes played much better competition against a couple of Class B rated teams in the No. 8 Seward Lady Jays and No. 10 Beatrice Lady Orange in triangular action at Seward High School.
York didn’t shy away from the tougher opposition. The Dukes welcomed it. They beat Beatrice 2-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-20) and fell to Seward 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 17-25). Even with the loss to a talented Seward team, York head coach Chris Ericson was encouraged by what he saw.
“From the first set to the last one, that’s the best we’ve played,” he said after the Seward match.
York is now 9-8 on the season and will travel to Raymond Central High School on Saturday for a tournament.
York 2, Beatrice 1
Thursday’s match was the second time this year the Dukes and Lady Orange tangled. The first, back on Sept. 14 at the Bishop Neumann Invite in Wahoo, ended with Beatrice earning a 2-1 win.
The Dukes had the Lady Orange’s number this time around.
The teams went back and forth in a first set that saw 14 ties. A York attack in the net and a kill from Beatrice broke a 24-all bind and gave Beatrice the win.
In the second set, though, the Dukes pulled away from the Lady Orange at the midway point, gaining leads of 15-11, 20-15 and 23-19 before a kill from Erin Case and a block from Natalia Dick gave the Dukes the set win.
After four early ties in the third set, York picked up a 15-8 advantage. During that stretch, Addison Legg recorded four kills while Masa Scheierman added one. Legg unofficially finished the third set with a team-high five kills.
“We were able to make runs against Beatrice and we served more aggressively to limit what they were able to do,” Ericson said. “I feel like we got more aggressive on our side of the net, too.”
Beatrice (8-7) 26 19 20 — 1
York (9-7) 24 25 25 — 2
Seward 2, York 1
The Dukes led the Lady Jays 20-16 near the end of the first set, but Seward showed why it’s such a tough out at home when it rallied to win 25-22. Case and Scheierman both led the team with three kills in the first set while Legg and Maddie Portwine both had two.
The Dukes were tied at 1 in the second set, but that’s when Scheierman took control and gave a boost to her team. The 6-foot junior rattled off three kills and three blocks to help give York a 7-2 lead. The Dukes never looked back and never trailed the rest of the way, either.
But in the third, Seward’s big bitters, like junior Abbey Ringler, provided too much firepower for the Dukes to contend with. The Lady Jays sealed the the match win in the third with leads of 10-7, 15-9, 20-13 and 24-17 before a York error ended the night.
“Hand it to Seward, because in that third set, we didn’t score any points with the serve until about the 13th point,” Ericson said. “Every time they would side us out. Then they just stayed in system and brought it. We couldn’t stop them. They’re really good.”
Unofficially, Scheierman had six kills in that third set while Legg had three and Case two.
Seward (13-7) 25 17 25 — 2
York (9-8) 22 25 17 — 1
