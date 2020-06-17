YORK – The York Duke tennis coaches and former players will be holding their annual tennis camp starting on Monday, July 6.
The camp will run through Wednesday, July 8 and will be for both boys and girls third grade through the 12th.
This will be held at the York High School Tennis Courts.
The cost of the camp is $25 and this includes a t-shirt.
Below are the times for each age group;
Boys and Girls 3rd – 5th Grades: 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Boys and Girls 6th – 8th Grades: 10:45 – 12:15 p.m.
Boys and Girls 9th – 12th Grades: 1:30 – 4:00 p.m.
