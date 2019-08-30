YORK – The York Dukes boys tennis program hasn’t had a losing dual record in a season for over 25 years.
That streak has a good chance of staying alive for 2019, too, which got off to a great start Thursday afternoon at the York High School courts as York won 9-0 over Waverly.
“It was a great way to start the season,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We have four of the top six back from last year but with the exception of Ty (Schneider), everyone is playing a different position.”
York, which lost its state-championship winning No. 1 doubles team of Bradyn Heiss and Luca Struffi to graduation, has plenty of returning talent stepping into that key role with seniors Hayden and Hunter Royal, who were state runner-up at No. 2 doubles as juniors.
The Royals beat Jace Rice and Evan Riley 8-0 in No. 1 doubles on Thursday while York’s John Esser and Matt Mittman were 8-0 winners over Francis Havlovic and Adam Haeffner at No. 2 doubles. The Dukes’ Schneider and Drew Hammer snuck by Hogan Wingrove and Charlie Faukhauser to get an 8-5 victory as well.
“Matt did a very nice job in his first-ever varsity start and it took a bit for Drew to get the sophomore nerves out, but when he did, he got his feet moving and played well,” Malleck said. “It was good to get some action in before the Lincoln Northeast Invite on Saturday.”
Waverly, which finished seventh at the Class B state tournament last year, entered the season breaking in a couple new No. 1 singles players after their starters from last season graduated.
In singles action on Thursday, both Hayden Royal and Mittman earned 8-0 shutout wins while Esser was an 8-1 winner against Carson Vachal.
Hunter Royal and Schneider both earned an 8-2 victory in singles play while Hammer got past Faukhauser 8-4.
York is scheduled to be back in action Saturday morning at the Lincoln Northeast Invite at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. The Invite starts at 8 a.m. and will include teams from Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Bryan, Millard South, Papillion-La Vista, Waverly, Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln High and Norfolk High.