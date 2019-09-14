YORK — It’s been one heck of a start to the season for the York Dukes boys tennis program. Entering Friday, the Dukes had won every dual and tournament they competed in.
That streak was snapped Friday afternoon, however, as York claimed runner-up at its own invite. The Dukes were just edged by Elkhorn, which won the tournament with a team score of 30 while York finished with 21. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.
Obviously York head coach Dan Malleck would have liked to win the invite. But there might be a silver lining to coming in second.
“It’s probably the best thing that has happened to us because our attention to detail in some critical areas was starting to slip, and teams like Class A Elkhorn are more than willing to show you what those areas are,” Malleck said Friday afternoon. “At Monday’s Lincoln East invite, almost all of the top Class A teams in the state will be there and the level of competition will be even higher. Our guys will really have to ratchet it up a few notches to be able to compete — and again that will be good for us in the long run.”
York’s No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Hunter Royal finished 4-1 on the day, with their only loss coming to Elkhorn’s Jackson Habrock and Will Trausch, 8-3.
In No. 2 doubles, the Dukes’ duo of John Esser and Matt Mittman went 4-1, too. The lone loss was to Elkhorn.
York’s Ty Schneider recorded a 3-2 record in No. 1 singles action while the No. 2 singles competitor, Drew Hammer, went 3-2 also. Hammer claimed wins behind scores of 8-0, 8-4 and 8-1.
York will look to get back in the win column on Monday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln at the Lincoln East Invite.
Final team scoring: 1. Elkhorn 30; 2. York 21; 3. McCook 20; T-4. Holdrege 7; T-4. Waverly 7; 6. York junior varsity 5.
