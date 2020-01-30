YORK – York High School will be hosting the 2020 State Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Meet on Saturday.
First-round matches will get underway at approximately 9:30 a.m. with around 105 girls already signed up to compete.
The girls must be a member of an NSAA school and must have taken the 2019-20 NSAA alpha hydration test.
Tournament format
Weight class brackets or pools were released on Jan. 27 and can be found on Trackwrestling.com.
The weight classes will be the same as used for the boys meets and maybe combined into 10-12 weight classes depending on the number of entries.
The top four individuals will receive medals with the top three teams receiving trophies.
Other awards will be given out for most falls/least time and for an outstanding wrestler (106-145) and (152-285).
For any additional information contact Norm Manstedt, Tournament Director, at the following email: coachmanstedt64@gmail.com, or on his cell phone at (308) 548-8449.
