ALBION – The York Dukes wrestling team jumped to an early 12-0 lead over the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals in dual action Thursday night on the road, but before York could record the 48-30 win, the flow of the matchup was a rollercoaster.
York wound up recording its third dual win a row after a 0-5 weekend at the Bellevue Chieftain Duals last Saturday.
The Dukes got wins from both Brayan Rodriguez (3-2) at 220 pounds with pin of Camden Moser in 48 seconds and heavyweight Beau Woods, who put Cole Greek’s shoulders to the mat in four minutes.
The Cardinals answered with back-to-back open weight classes at 106 and 113 and the score was tied at 12.
Three consecutive wins started an 18-0 run for York, the No. 9 team in Class B.
At 120 pounds, No. 4-rated Thomas Ivey (14-0) pinned Aiden Nore in 54 seconds while Jesus Rodriguez was a winner by pin in 5:38 over Christopher Thiem. The Dukes’ Kaleb Eliker scored six more points with a forfeit to make it 30-12.
As fast as the Dukes built a comfortable lead, it disappeared just as quickly.
Wins for the Cardinals at 138, 145 and 152 pounds tied the match back up at 30.
York closed with pins by Chase Cotton at 160 over Eli Dozler in 2:29 while Kobe Lyons was open at 170. Kaden Lyons at 182 and Jacob Diaz at 195 both won by decision.
Kaden Lyons defeated Richard Cleveland 6-0 and Diaz was a 9-5 winner over Taylor Weber.
York was back on the road Friday as it traveled to the Ralston Invite.
