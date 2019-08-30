COLUMBUS – The York Dukes appeared to be headed toward an easy win Thursday night as they jumped on the Columbus Discoverers for a 2-0 lead in high school volleyball.
But nothing comes easy in this game.
Columbus fought back winning the third and fourth sets before York got out to a huge lead in the fifth and held on for the 15-10 win.
York sophomore Masa Scheierman pounded four of her game high 25 kills in the match in the fifth set and the Dukes had a pair of ace blocks as they opened the lead to 10-3 at one time.
Columbus came right back to make it 14-10 before Scheierman closed the door with her 25th kill.
“We just got back to what we were doing in the first two sets and started to get better touches and passed the ball much better,” said York head coach Chris Ericson. “In the middle two sets we were not passing the ball and that didn’t allow us to stay aggressive with our swings at the net.”
The Dukes (1-0) had better get used to playing outside the friendly confines of the Duke Dome as they do not have a home game until October 1 and only have two on the schedule the entire season.
York won the first set 25-16 and then took the second 25-23.
In the third set York could not put away the Discoverers despite leading 24-22 with two match points.
The home team reeled off the final two points to much of the student section’s approval for the 28-26 win.
The fourth set was close as the score see-sawed between 1-2 points with the Discoverers holding the advantage at 16-14, when they ran off a 6-3 run and led 22-17.
They went on to win 25-18.
York finished the match with 39 kills. Along with Scheierman the Dukes got eight from Erin Case.
York also recorded 11 ace serves where both Scheierman and Natalie Rockenback led the way with three each.
Columbus was charted with 41 kills led by southpaw Addi Duranski’s seven.
The Discoverers also added 14 ace serves and seven ace blocks.
York will travel to Aurora next Thursday for a huge Central Conference match-up.
“In my time at York, we usually have to wait awhile to get that first win of the season,” added Ericson. “So to get this win tonight was huge and should be a big confidence builder going forward.”