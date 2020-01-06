GENEVA, Neb. – Six champs. Nine medalists. A 75.5-point win.
The York Dukes wrestling team took care of business in dominating fashion Saturday at the 18-team Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament in Geneva.
The Dukes’ six champs at the tournament were Thomas Ivey in the 120-pound division, Kaleb Eliker at 126, Kobe Lyons at 170, Kaden Lyons at 182, Jacob Diaz at 195 and Brayan Rodriguez at 220.
York won the tournament by racking up 201.5 points. Fellow York News-Times’ coverage area team, the Fillmore Central Panthers, finished fourth with 106.
Twin River came in second with 126 points while Palmer was third with 108. Full team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
“The boys wrestled very well. I was happy to see everyone wrestle with a lot of heart,” York head wrestling coach Darrel Branz said. “They’ve been working hard in practice and it showed during the third period, we were in better shape.”
Ivey (22-0) won his first four matches via pin. In his championship, he won handily, 9-0, over East Butler’s Michael Polivka.
“Thomas is wrestling really tough right now, he looked dominant Saturday,” Branz said.
Eliker (19-2) won his first three matches by pin, then took down Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville, 12-10, in the semifinals. He got back to his pinning ways in the finals, winning by fall over East Butler’s Josh Spatz in 4 minutes, 38 seconds.
“Kaleb had two comeback wins to get first. He wrestled with a lot of guts and a no-quit attitude,” Branz said.
After three victories by pin and one by medical forfeit, Kobe Lyons (21-1) found himself in the finals against Oakland-Craig’s Tom Maline. Lyons won that decision 7-1 to claim the 170-pound championship. Lyons recorded his 100th career victory in his first match of the day.
At 182, Kaden Lyons (13-2) started his day with a 15-0 tech fall victory over Bishop Neumann’s Bobby Hageman. Lyons then pinned two opponents and beat Yutan’s Josh Jessen 1-0 in the semifinals before winning the championship by medical forfeit over Oakland-Craig’s Jarron Metzler.
Diaz (10-0) continued his strong start to the season at 195 as he pinned his first three opponents. In the semis, Diaz won 9-4 over Meridian’s Wyatt Haverluck. In the finals, Diaz handed Twin River’s Tucker Alexander a 5-1 loss.
Rodriguez (10-3) wrestled five times on Saturday, and all five matches ended with him pinning his opponent. Rodriguez recorded pins in under a minute in the fourth and fifth rounds, while in the finals against Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Corbin Hoit, Rodriguez got the victory via fall in 1:07.
“Kobe got his 100th victory in his first match and didn’t let up,” Branz said. “He looked dominant as well. Kaden, Jacob Diaz and Brayan all wrestled well and cruised to first place medals.”
Fillmore Central
The Panthers had nine medalists on Saturday, led by Alex Schademann, who won the 113-pound division.
Schademann won his opening match by pin, then his second via an 18-5 major decision over Oakland-Craig’s Carter Bousquet. After winning 22-6 in the quarterfinals, Schademann beat East Butler’s Brayden Brecka 7-3 in a semifinal.
Schademann was matched up with teammate Aidan Trowbridge in the finals, and won by medical forfeit.
Trowbridge, the runner-up, went 4-0 before his match with Schademann. He earned three pins and one 5-0 decision.
Another Fillmore wrestler that took runner-up on Saturday was Connor Asche at 285. After a bye in the first round, Asche won his first two matches by pin, then beat teammate Brant West by medical forfeit in the semifinals. In the finals, Asche was pinned by Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave in 3 minutes.
Final team scoring: 1. York 201.5; 2. Twin River 126; 3. Palmer 108; 4. Fillmore Central 106; 5. Bishop Neumann 100; 6. East Butler 97.5; 7. Oakland-Craig 95; 8. Yutan 90; 9. Doniphan-Trumbull 78; 10. Axtell 74; 11. Weeping Water 60; 12. Meridian 58; 13. Louisville 46; 14. Southern Valley 41; 15. Red Cloud/Blue Hill 22; 16. Palmyra 14; 17. Superior 12; 18. Hastings St. Cecilia 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.