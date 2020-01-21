NEBRASKA CITY – Behind 5-0 outings from four wrestlers – Thomas Ivey at 120 pounds, Oren Krumrei at 132, Kobe Lyons at 170 and Jacob Diaz at 195 – the York Dukes went 4-1 in their five duals and placed third out of 15 teams at the Rumble in River Country on Saturday in Nebraska City.
York also got solid performances from Kaleb Eliker at 126, Kaden Lyons at 182 and Brayan Rodriguez at 220 – all three went 4-1.
Hastings won the competition while Nebraska City was runner-up. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.
“I was really proud of our team today. We had three really tough duals and were able to go 2-1 in them,” York head wrestling coach Darrel Branz said. “Thomas Ivey, Kobe Lyons and Jacob Diaz continue to be wrestling very well and are the leaders of this team. This meet was a good test for this team to see where we are at as we begin to enter the final part of the season.”
After defeating the Hastings junior varsity 61-18, York matched up with Elkhorn in round two and beat the Antlers 54-21.
The Dukes had seven wins via pin against Elkhorn, as Ivey, Eliker, Krumrei, Chase Cotton, Kobe Lyons, Rodriguez and heavyweight Beau Woods all earned victories by fall. They were quick wins, too, as Ivey, Eliker, Krumrei, Cotton and Kobe Lyons all pinned their opponents in under one minute.
In the third round, York beat Central Conference foe Aurora 36-33.
“They (Aurora) have a very good team and they were ready for us,” Branz said. “We won several big matches that will help us come conference and district seeding later in February.”
Against Aurora, Ivey picked up a 7-2 win over Jeremy Oswald while Eliker pinned Tyson Kottwitz in 16 seconds. Krumrei pinned Kahle Greenwood in 30 seconds.
The Dukes got a key win at 145 when Nate Streeter-Myers gutted out a 12-9 victory over Brady Collingham.
“The turning point in the dual was Nate Streeter-Myers grinding out a win,” Branz said.
York also got key wins against Aurora from 152-pounder Damon Rasmussen, Kobe Lyons and Diaz, who pinned Jack Allen in 33 seconds. Lyons pinned Mack Owens in 1 minute, 52 seconds.
York’s lone dual loss on the day came against Nebraska City, 39-35.
“Nebraska City has a very good team and we had our chances,” Branz said. “Even when we forfeited at three weight classes to give Nebraska City 18 points, we were able to keep the dual close.”
Against Nebraska City, Eliker won by technical fall, 16-1, while Krumrei pinned his opponent, Cael Kreifel, in 5:18. Both Kaden and Kobe Lyons picked up wins, too, as Kobe pinned Brexton Roberts 1:16 while Kaden was a 7-1 winner over Braedan Chipman.
Diaz won 11-4 over Mikah Ruiz while Rodriguez pinned Gavin Bailey in 4:27 and Ivey pinned Jorge Loarca in 1:57.
The Dukes came from behind to a win the third-place dual against Platteview, 37-36.
“Much like Aurora, the guys rallied and came back from all the forfeits,” Branz said of the dual with Platteview.
Krumrei earned a pin in just 25 seconds against Platteview’s Pheonix Jensen. After four straight losses, the Dukes rattled off five wins from Kobe and Kaden Lyons, Diaz, Rodriguez and Woods. Woods pinned his man in 1:55. Ivey then came through in the clutch with a 13-5 win over Aiden Riha.
The York wrestlers will host Crete for a dual on Thursday.
Final team standings: 1. Hastings; 2. Nebraska City; 3. York; 4. Platteview; 5. Aurora; 6. Clarinda, Iowa; 7. Seward; 8. Fort Calhoun; 9. Wahoo; 10. Elkhorn; 11. Plattsmouth; 13. Falls City; 14. Crete; 15. Nebraska City JV; 16. Hastings JV.
