RALSTON – York brought 12 wrestlers to the nine-team Jim McGrath Invite in Ralston on Friday. Of those 12, the Dukes had nine medalists with six making the finals.
York came away with runner-up honors at the invite, scoring 165 points. The invite champ was Elkhorn South, which racked up 186 points. Full team scoring can be found that the end of this article.
York had five champs on Friday, including Thomas Ivey at 120 pounds, Kaleb Eliker at 126, Kobe Lyons at 170, Kaden Lyons at 182 and Jacob Diaz at 195.
Brayan Rodriguez placed second at 220 while two Dukes – Oren Krumrei at 132 and Chase Cotton at 160 – took home third. Beau Woods was fourth at 285.
Ivey pinned his first opponent in 1 minute, 1 second before winning 4-0 over Elkhorn South’s Daniel Walters. In the championship match, Ivey beat Benson’s Quentin Donald 6-2.
After a bye, Eliker pinned Benson’s Shee Ler in 2:19. In the finals, Eliker pinned Elkhorn South’s Noah White in 1:12.
Kobe Lyons got a 21-second pin in his first match then took down Omaha South’s Mateo Benito-Garcia 9-2 in the semifinals. In the finals, Lyons got past Elkhorn South’s Henry Thomsen 3-2.
“Right now Thomas and Kobe are wrestling as good as they ever have. They’re focused and determined every time they step on the mat,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “This team is getting closer to full strength – soon we should have everyone in the lineup. Coming back from break we should be ready to go.”
Diaz pinned his first opponent in 4:46, then picked up a lopsided 15-4 victory in the semis over Ralston’s Aaron Fowler. In the championship match, Diaz beat Fremont’s Kaden Garges 7-4.
York is off until Jan. 4 when it travels to Geneva to compete at the Fillmore Central Invite.
Final team scoring: 1. Elkhorn South 186; 2. York 165; 3. Omaha Bryan 156; 4. Fremont 124; 5. Ralston 113.5; 6. South Sioux City 72.5; 7. Omaha Benson 38; 8. Omaha Roncalli Catholic 22; 9. Omaha South 20.
