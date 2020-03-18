HENDERSON – Of the 15 girls who will be competing in track and field this year for the Heartland Huskies track team, 11 are underclassmen.
Seven are freshmen.
Of those 15, just four are returning letterwinners and none of them were part of the 2019 state track meet.
Heartland head coach Larry Vancura, who will be coaching in his 51st season at Henderson/Heartland and his 27th as the head coach, was quick to point out the team is facing a rebuilding year. The team will drop to Class D, too, which should help.
“The girl’s track team will compete in Class D this year, but the team will be faced with a rebuilding year as 11 of the athletes are underclassmen,” Vancura said. “Only four letterwinners return. We will look for continued improvement throughout the season. Being the smallest school in Class C last year had its share of challenges.”
Seniors Kalea Wetjen, Rhianna Wilhelm and Timberly Carr join junior Taylynn Scheil as the only returning letterwinners.
Wetjen will compete in the sprints and the relays. She ran a season-best 13.36 seconds in the 100-meter dash last year. That time was fourth best among York News-Times’ area athletes.
Wilhelm competed in the high jump, and her clear of 4 feet, 10 inches tied her for fifth in the area. She will also compete in the sprints and the relays. Wilhelm posted a 14.12 in the 100 and was also a part of the 400 relay, which posted a season-best 54.56. She is the only returning member.
Carr is penciled in to compete in the sprints and the relays, while Scheil is listed as a pole vaulter. In 2019 Scheil cleared 8-6 and tied for third in the final stats.
“Our team strengths this year will be in the sprints, high jump and middle distances,” said Vancura, who will be assisted in coaching duties by Corbin Tessman, Mike Bergen, Ben Lindsay, Christa Gergen and Erik Wetjen.
The rest of the team is made up of senior Katelyn Gage (middle distances) and sophomores Ashley Brown (sprints, hurdles, relays), Cynthia Cerveny (shot put, discus) and Ella Friesen (pole vault, sprints, relays).
The seven freshmen include Lilly Carr, Eloise Casper, Savannah Huebert, Maddie Maltsberger, Grace Regier, Ava Tessman and Anastasia Vasquez.
The Southern Nebraska Conference meet is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 in Superior.
“The athletes participating in track have a great work ethic and are very coachable,” Vancura said. “I have a great group of assistant coaches who are very experienced in the areas they coach.”
