York senior Zach Beaver is headed to Grinnell, Iowa, this fall where he will attend Grinnell College and play baseball for the Pioneers.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, in the commons area at York High School, Beaver signed his letter of intent with his parents, Mike and Chris, at his side. Back row, from left; former York Legion baseball coach Justin Rodrigues, Falls City baseball coach Kory Huppert.
