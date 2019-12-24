EXETER – Behind 19 points from both Max Zeleny and Jackson Beethe, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 4-3 on Friday night at home with a 49-37 win over the High Plains Storm.
Exeter-Milligan will try to keep the winning momentum going this Friday and Saturday at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament. High Plains drops to 0-5 to start the season and will play the York junior varsity on Saturday in Polk before hosting Shelby-Rising City on Jan. 3.
Exeter-Milligan led 11-6 at the end of the first eight minutes and 25-13 at halftime. High Plains competed well in the second half, but wasn’t able to make a dent in its deficit.
Exeter-Milligan outrebounded High Plains 23-17 and shot 47 percent (20 of 42) overall from the floor. High Plains shot 35 percent (14 of 40).
Zeleny nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds to go with his four assists. Beethe grabbed eight rebounds.
High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen scored a team-high 16 points and was 4 of 9 from 3-point range while Tanner Wood had 12 points and went 4 of 13 from behind the arc.
Van Housen also had a team-high eight boards while Wood dished out three assists.
