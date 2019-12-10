Well, so far, so good.
We put up the tree, decorated it and we waited on Cletus, the Cat From Hell, to destroy it but I think he realizes it is his last chance to survive the season.
Probably the enormous squirt gun may have changed his mind but so far, so good. He sniffs around the tree but the dogs may have clued him in that it’s not a good idea, so he ignores it….for now.
Last Saturday was my first Santa gig. The reigning King and Queen of Yorkfest, The Weismans, and Dr. Nancy Dobb (former Queen) helped me welcome about 20 kids. We all thought it would be busier, but we still have two weeks before Christmas. I’ll be there every Thursday night from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and also the Sunday before Christmas from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., so please bring the kids by. We are located in the FFA and Champion-Built hut near the parking lot. I have a former King and Queen helping me each day and I’d love for you to bring the kids down even for just a photo opp. Thanks to Madonna and crew at the Chamber for making arrangements for Santa.
Speaking of the Chamber, I hope you are saving receipts from Chamber member businesses. You can turn them in at the Chamber during working hours and for every $10 you spend, you get an entry form to fill out for an award in the form of a Chamber Check. It’s like getting paid to shop with Chamber members. Remember, it is not just retail stores but the grocery stores and others are a part of the Chamber. Get a list of current Chamber members down at the office and start shopping!
This past weekend we attended the wedding of Braydon Cox and Katie Hitz and it was beautiful. It was held in a modern barn outside of Fremont and it was a wonderful evening. We provided the hashbrown casserole for the reception and I got to see many members of the Cox Family. Overall it was a delightful evening. Sunday I was supposed to go to Omaha but I didn’t feel well so I made my apologies and stayed home. Since it was so nice out, I got to put up extra lights around the house. It looks great.
I haven’t done much shopping yet. I still have the time. Tuesday (today) we are making our regular trip to Bob and Susan’s hometown of McCook. If you are one of the many who pre-ordered McCook’s famous breads, you can pick them up on Wednesday at the Visitors Bureau. At last count we had orders for over 50 Stollen Breads plus other specialties from Sehnert’s Bakery. We visit Susan and Bob’s parents’ and middle sister’s graves while there. It’s a great shopping experience for us and a drive down their famous Santa Claus Lane caps off our day. Matt Sehnert is a gracious host for us and we always run into someone that the Cox’s or Bob remembers. We take the time to go to Mac’s Drive In for lunch. It’s very good and a great stop in McCook. We also stop at one of the best kitchen supply stores in Nebraska while we are in McCook. I usually get some Christmas gifts while we are there. I highly recommend a visit to Knowlen and Yates while in the area. The selection is great and the expertise in unbelievable.
We used to make a trip to Omaha for Christmas shopping, but we haven’t been able to fit it in our schedule. If we go, I think Mom will join us for lunch. That will be scary but after knowing them all over 20 years, my mom is on the list. They have all met before. Tom and Susan joined Brother Bob at my dad’s funeral. That meant a lot for them to attend and Mom was on good behavior then, so who knows what she will be like in a different situation.
The Middle School still amazes me. Even though I am working in the kitchen, I still get to interact with the students and staff. When I was in Junior High (that’s what we called it then) we were a very rude group. That does not happen at the Middle School. The kids are so well behaved and kind, it’s hard to remember they are kids. The teachers and staff are great too. Each day I get plenty of interaction with them too. I have never seen a more dedicated group of people. My hat goes off to those raising the kids there. You have shown them that respect and kindness goes a long way. Under the watchful eye of Principal “Kenny,” the whole school is there to make sure it is a safe and nurturing place to be. That translates to the way they are with us. It makes my job easier each day I realize everyone is in it for the same goals. My hats off to you!
