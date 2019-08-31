Transfers from 7/01/2019 to 7/31/2019
From Permanent York County record
Doc Stamps (D.S.) are based on $2.25 per thousand dollars
• Chad Allison and Erika Allison, husband and wife, to Chad Allison and Erika Allison, husband and wife, joint tenants, and Erik R. Lemke and Pamela Cheleen-Lemke, husband and wife, joint tenants, An undivided one-half interest in South 120 feet of Lot 70, Upland Subdivision, York. D.S. $90.00.
• Douglas L. Stengel and Michelle D. Stengel, husband and wife, to Boundy Lovan and Charity Joy Lovan, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Lakeview Estates Fifth Subdivision, Part of NE1/4, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $641.25.
• Louie Paul Siebert and Alma Siebert, husband and wife, to Trent Siebert and BriAnna Siebert, husband and wife, joint tenants, Part of NW1/4 Except Country road Right-of-Way, Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $270.00.
• Edward Hoeft, Personal Representative of the Estate of Lee Roy Hoeft, also known as LeRoy Hoeft, Deceased, to Edward Hoeft, Lot 8, Block 1, Brewer’s Addition, York. D.S. $94.50.
• Tiffany N. McQuigg, formerly known as Tiffany N. Tracy and also formerly known as Tiffany N. Bonin and Dustin L. McQuigg, wife and husband, to Shawn L. Boutin and Michele A. Boutin, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, Richard’s Addition, Bradshaw. D.S. $87.75.
• Richard M. Lauderbaugh and Christine A. Lauderbaugh, husband and wife, to Matthew Alan Richardson and Courtney Richardson, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 4, Block 73, Original Town, York. D.S. $243.00.
• Charlene A. Peters, a single person, to Dana A. Bell and Miranda A. Bell, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 5, Block 17, Original Town, York. D.S. $11.25.
• Jac Bailey and Ashlie Ellis, now known as Ashlie Bailey, husband and wife, to Sandra Waller, Lots 17 and 18, Block 58, McCool Junction. D.S. $371.25.
• Leo G. Duerksen and Elaine Duerksen, husband and wife, to Nathan Panko and Lacey Panko, husband and wife, joint tenants, a tract of land in NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 3, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $6.75.
• Brandon Brown and Payton Brown, husband and wife, to Ethan Schaldecker, a single person, Irregular Tract No. 2 including part of Irregular Tract No. 3, Section 17, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $254.25.
• R Haus LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, to R & E, Inc., Lot 8 and South 45 1/2 feet of Lot 9, Block 3, Seminary Addition, York. D.S. $315.00.
• Neil Butzke and Cindy Butzke, husband and wife, Milo Butzke and Jeanne Butzke, husband and wife, Tommy Butzke and Karen Butzke, husband and wife, Hali J. McBride and Daniel L. McBride, wife and husband, Shawn Butzke and Angela Butzke, husband and wife, and Nicole Koizan, also known as Nicole Koinzan, a single person, to John T. Heath and Janice R. Heath, husband and wife, joint tenants, E1/2 NE1/4 Except Irregular Tract No. 2 and Except part of a tract, Section 34, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $533.25.
• Laura Jane Steingard and Dale W. Steingard, wife and husband, to Stanley L. Boehr, an 1/12 interest in E1/2 NW1/4 and W1/2 NE1/4, Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $238.50.
• Titus P. Robison and Angela R. Robison, husband and wife, to MaKayla M. Sulzbach and Shaun J. Sulzbach, wife and husband, joint tenants, Lot 2, Block 1, East Lawn Plaza, York. D.S. $342.00.
• Tyler J. Kester and Lindsey Kester, husband and wife, to Creighton C. Chrisman, a single person, Irregular Tract No. 1 in NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 24, Township 10 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $641.25.
• Jeremiah Wiemer, a single person, to Janeen J. Uhler, a single person, Lot 4, Block 50, Cheney’s Addition to New York, York. D.S. $130.50.
• Audrey J. Walford, formerly Audrey J. Burns and Matthew G. Walford, wife and husband, to Brandon Brown and Payton Brown, husband and wife, joint tenants, North 80 feet of Lot 2, Block 1, Belmont Second Addition, York. D.S. $396.00.
• NE Colorado Cellular Inc., a Colorado Corporation, to Mountain Tower & Land LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability, Lots 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 Except parts of Lots 11 and 12, Block 2, Nobes Addition, York. D.S. $416.25.
• Robert J. Jones, Personal Representative of the Estate of Evelyn M. Jones, Deceased, to Nick L. Stauffer and Connie M. Stauffer, husband and wife, joint tenants, South 8.42 feet of Lot 3 and all of Lots 4 and 5, Block 24, College Addition, York. D.S. $360.00.
• Kenneth L. Driewer and Barbara L. Driewer, Co-Trustees of the Kenneth L. Driewer Trust, to Brent Driewer, an ½ interest in SW1/4, Section 17, Township 11 North, Range 4 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $1,462.50.
• John Volkmer and Cindy L. Volkmer, husband and wife, to Michelle D. Vice, a married person, Lot 4 Except South 130 feet, Block 7, Academy Addition, York. D.S. $78.75.
• Earl R. Graves and Marlene F. Graves, husband and wife, to Jeremy Nagel and Stella Nagel, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 7 and South 26 of Lot 8, Block 13, Original Town, Gresham. D.S. $27.00.
• Neil Butzke and Cynthia Butzke, husband and wife, Milo Butzke and Jeanne A. Butzke, husband and wife, Tommy Butzke and Karen Butzke, husband and wife, Hali J. McBride and Daniel L. McBride, wife and husband, Shawn Butzke and Angie Butzke, husband and wife, and Nicole Koizan also known as Nicole Koinzan, a single person, to Daniel L. McBride and Hali J. McBride, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 2 in E1/2 NE1/4 Except part of a tract, Section 34, Township 12 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $303.75.
• Stephen E. Moses and Claudia L. Moses, husband and wife, to Tyler L. Bukaske and Megan L. Bukaske, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 6, Block 3, Eastridge Plaza Third Addition, York. D.S. $445.50.
• Jonathan W. Pieper and Stacy L. Pieper, husband and wife, to Nebraskaland Electric, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Lot 8, Block 3, Gandy’s Addition to East York, York. D.S. $42.75.
• Lauri A. Reinhardt, Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry L. Lind, Deceased, to Caleb M. Hetrick and Alyssa R. Naber, each a single person, joint tenants, North 47.11 feet of Lot 6 and South 22.89 feet of Lot 7, Block 26, College Addition, York. D.S. $393.75.
• Ted Raile and Brenda Raile, husband and wife, to Chance R. Chrisman, a single person, Irregular Tract No. 1 in NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 23, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $441.00.
• JoAnne Bolton, a single person, to Antonia M. Stewart, a single person, Lots 9 and 10, Block 35, Benedict. D.S. $393.75.
• Jacob T. Forsman and Julie A. Forsman, husband and wife, and Jenny Wyatt, also known as Jennifer S. Wyatt and Brock Wyatt, also known as Brock T. Wyatt, wife and husband, to DAK Inc., a Nebraska Corporation, Lot 3, Spring Lake Estates Subdivision, Section 18, Township 9 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $720.00.
• Deborah A. Banks, Trustee of the Zotic D. Brouillette Trust, to Paul E. Jensen and Nancy L. Jensen, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 3 in W1/2 NW1/4, Section 33, Township 9 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $150.75.
• Gregory L. Heiden II and Lindsay M. Heiden, husband and wife, to Aarik Naber and Michelle Naber, husband and wife, joint tenants, a tract of land in parts of Lots 7 and 9, Block A, Eastbrook Addition, York. D.S. $366.75.
• Dennis E. Stamm and Deborah A. Stamm, as Trustees of the Stamm Family Trust, to Gregory L. Heiden II and Lindsay M. Heiden, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lots 3 and 4, Korbelik’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $450.00.
• Edison Street, LLC, to Charles E. Anderson, a single person, South 50 feet Lot 9, Block 11, Original Town, York. D.S. $27.00.
• Shirley Ratzlaff, a single person to Jonathan A. Ruybalid and Leslie Ruybalid, husband and wife, joint tenants, N1/2 of Lot 20 Except North 20 feet of East 50 feet and Lot 21 Except East 50 feet, Block 6, Henderson. D.S. $193.50.
• Kevin Johnson and Laurie Johnson, husband and wife, to Adam Steiger and Amanda Steiger, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 9 and North 15 feet of Lot 8, Edison Addition, York. D.S. $333.00.
• Scott P. Winters and Kristine E. Winters, husband and wife, to Jared J. Hain and Elizabeth R. Hain, husband and wife, joint tenants, South 55 feet of Lot 3, Block 20, Original Town, York. D.S. $326.25.
• Ronald L. Winquest, a single person, to Kent D. Bailey and Yvonne L. Bailey, husband and wife, joint tenants, Irregular Tract No. 1 in NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 18, Township 10 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $596.25.
• Jimmy L. Spahr, a single person, to Barbara M. Driewer, E1/2 N1/2 SE1/4, Section 22, Township 11 North, Range 2 West of the 6th P.M. D.S. $765.00.
• Benjamin Babcock and Tracy Babcock, husband and wife, to Cloyce Cox and Trissa Cox, husband and wife, joint tenants, N1/2 of Lots 19 and 20, Farley’s Addition, York. D.S. $202.50.
• Jody L. Staehr and Gail M. Staehr, husband and wife, to Scott A. DeRiese and Brynley E. DeRiese, husband and wife, joint tenants, Lot 1, Robson’s Subdivision, York. D.S. $787.50.
— Real Estate Transfers courtesy of York County Title Co.