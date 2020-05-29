HENDERSON — Nebraska State Troopers arrested a Lincoln man who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred just after midnight Thursday in Grand Island. The arrest is the result of an 18-hour search for the suspect between Aurora and Henderson.
At approximately 12:50 a.m., Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The vehicle matched the description of one being sought by the Grand Island Police Department in connection with a shooting that occurred approximately 30 minutes earlier, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 335. Two occupants of the vehicle were quickly taken into custody, but a third occupant fled the traffic stop on foot. Additional troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene to search the area. The person who fled the traffic stop was identified as the suspect of the shooting currently under investigation by Grand Island Police.
Law enforcement continued searching the area throughout the day. Thursday afternoon, an arrest warrant was issued in Hall County for Antoine Johnson, 33, of Lincoln, on charges of attempt of a Class I/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony, assault in the first degree, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Late Thursday afternoon, NSP received information that Johnson may be in the area just south of Interstate 80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342. Troopers proceeded to the scene and were able to locate Johnson hiding in a ditch approximately one mile south of I-80. Johnson was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 p.m. without incident.
Assisting with the situation, including the day-long manhunt, were the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Henderson Police Department.
Johnson has been transported to Hall County Jail. The Grand Island Police Department is the lead investigating agency of the shooting that took place early Thursday morning.
