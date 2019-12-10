YORK – A plea agreement has been reached between the prosecution and Travis Ziegler, 36, of York, in a case involving a very large amount of methamphetamine.
His change of plea was entered this past week in York County District Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol in the early morning hours when a routine traffic stop was initiated.
The officers say in the report that Ziegler was driving the vehicle and he had two passengers -- Sandra Wetzel and David Anderson.
Court documents indicate that the behavior being exhibited by the three were consistent with possible use of methamphetamine according to the opinions of the officers and it was known, officers said, that Ziegler was on probation at the time.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and according to court documents, officers found a lid with methamphetamine residue on the floorboard of the passenger side, “a bag with a large quantity of methamphetamine, 10 unused hypodermic needles, one glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, six baggies and $2,240 in cash.”
They also found a digital scale in Wetzel’s purse with “a lot of suspected methamphetamine on it.”
The field weight of the methamphetamine they discovered was 74 grams.
Initially, Ziegler was charged with the following:
• Count 1: Possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 2: Conspiracy to commit a Class 1C felony, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.
• Count 4: No drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, upon conviction.
Those charges were amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Ziegler pleaded guilty to the amended charge and sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.