Well here it is, week number 700 of isolation (at least it feel that long).
I really shouldn’t complain. I have a roof over my head, my health, friends and family that care, plenty to eat, a job, toilet paper, but there are many who don’t have as much. There are plenty of projects around here to keep me busy, but I do spend a lot of time watching reruns of “Friends,” “The King of Queens” and plenty of cooking and baking shows. I’ve been cleaning and organizing things around here but never enough for “someone.”
Things at school continue to go smoothly. We will be serving to-go meals through the month of June. We have this whole packing lunch thing down to a science. I usually stuff veggies in little bags and the ladies at work call me Carrot Boy. After four hours of stuffing veggies and thinking I can’t stuff one more bag, I go to our Wall of Thanks. Here is where we put the many hand-drawn thank you notes from the kids and keep track of how many we served each day. I just look at that wall and it’s all worth it. Those handing out the meals usually get many thanks from the parents who are picking them up but many kids have drawn homemade thank you notes. That means the world to us…a simple thank you.
I try to say thanks to everyone I meet who is working. There are so many who don’t get to hear those two words enough -- so to the trash guys, the mail men and women, police officers and especially those working in the health care profession…my sincere THANK YOU. I hope you who are reading this column will take a moment and thank those who are working the same thing. A smile can do wonders.
I volunteered to call my mom the other day. She is bored and like most of us is looking for a distraction. I suggested doing some volunteer work (silence on her end), going for a walk (she won’t go by herself), how about calling a grandchild or a neighbor to go for a walk (“they won’t want to”). Frankly I give up. Sometimes it’s just easier to agree with her. She has returned a whopping five Kureig coffee makers because she claims every one of them won’t brew a full 10 ounces. Funny because she won’t drink 10 ounces, but she wants to make sure they CAN. It might be how she beats the buttons instead of a gentle push -- but that’s another column.
Bob went ahead and reserved another plot at the NRD community garden for me to use. He has spent hours combing over seed catalogs to determine what he should plant and I haven’t decided what to plant yet. I’m sure I will eventually find something and get it planted, I just don’t know yet but at least I have the space reserved.
The animals are still doing well. I think the dogs are jealous that we come home with other dog scents on our clothes. That would be the animals of the Cox family. There were so many of them that the grandkids brought over. They were a lot of fun. It was great seeing the Cox family who came to York to pay their respects for Tom Cox. It was great sharing stories about Tom and I think that was nice for Susan to hear. I want to express my thanks to all of her friends who brought food over while the family was there. People like Shirley Witte, Virginia Holtus, Cheryl Thomas-Miller, Ruth Koch and others. It was nice that Susan invited us for many of the meals. We spent a lot of time talking and laughing with Susan’s family and the grandkids. We each shared personal stories about Tom. I’ve known Tom for almost 24 years since I moved to York. As I mentioned in previous columns, we would go out to Estes Park at the end of September to help them close up their other home. We would all go on walks and hikes around the area. On our last trip, Tom and I got to go on a solo walk. We talked about York and family, and it was a great time for me. I will miss him.
I chat with my younger brother and sister each week. It’s good to keep in touch with them. We usually talk about Mom and we still get reminders that my sister’s birthday is coming soon. She used to take the Sears catalog and circle potential birthday gifts. Very subtle. One year I wrapped up a roll of wrapping paper for her. She thought it must be a poster of Bobby Sherman and was appalled when she opened it. She didn’t talk to me for several weeks. I’ve learned my lesson and try to get her something nice. The best present I gave her was a bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows. When she was a little girl she would get to the box of Lucky Charms and steal all the marshmallow so all we got was the boring cereal. So I bought a box of Lucky Charms and picked out all the marshmallows and bagged them up as a joke. It was the BEST gift I ever gave her. Oh well.
