York Senior Center
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roasted turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin birthday cake, dinner rolls
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Fundraiser
• Friday, Nov. 22: Goulash, lettuce salad with tomato, broccoli, apricots, bread sticks
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fettucine alfredo, winter mix vegetables, orange slices, multi-grain bread
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Potluck
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Thursday, Nov. 28: Aging services closed for Thanksgiving
• Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
• Coffee, milk and water are served with all meals. Reservations must be called in the day before, by 2 p.m., by calling Aging Services at 362-7626. If someone needs to cancel a meal reservation, they are asked to do so no later than 8 a.m., the day of the meal. No reservations are needed for salad bar days.
York Meals on Wheels
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, pears
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Fried catfish, red beans and rice, mixed vegetables, bread, fresh fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, oranges
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, vegetables, bread, fresh fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Baked salmon, rice pilaf, vegetables, rolls, bananas
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, creamed corn, rolls, fresh fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 28: No meals, Thanksgiving
• Friday, Nov. 29: Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, French fries, peaches
York Leisure Home
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roasted turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin birthday cake, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 22: Goulash, lettuce salad with tomato, broccoli, apricots, bread sticks
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fettucine alfredo, winter mix vegetables, orange slices, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roasted turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin birthday cake, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 22: Goulash, lettuce salad with tomato, broccoli, apricots, bread sticks
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fettucine alfredo, winter mix vegetables, orange slices, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
McCool Junction Senior Meals
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roasted turkey, candied yams, green bean casserole, pumpkin birthday cake, dinner rolls
• Friday, Nov. 22: Goulash, lettuce salad with tomato, broccoli, apricots, bread sticks
• Monday, Nov. 25: Chicken fettucine alfredo, winter mix vegetables, orange slices, multi-grain bread
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, cornbread
• Friday, Nov. 29: Aging services closed
• All meals served with coffee, milk and water
Fairmont Senior Center
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Honey garlic chicken
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Waffles and bacon
• Friday, Nov. 22: Meatloaf
• Monday, Nov. 25: Tater tot casserole
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Baked ham
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Turkey breast
Geneva Senior Center
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean with bacon, rolls, fruit, pumpkin pie
• Thursday, Nov. 21: Chicken strips, potato salad, baked beans, fruit
• Friday, Nov. 22: Chili, cinnamon rolls, chef salad, fruit
• Monday Nov. 25: Tuna salad sandwich, French fries, vegetable salad, fruit
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: Tacos, nachos, salad bar, ice cream
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Brunch at 10:30 a.m., biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage links, fruit
• Thursday, Nov. 28: Closed
• Friday, Nov. 29: Closed
• Milk is served at each meal. Salad bar is served on Wednesdays
Utica Senior Center
• Wednesday, Nov. 20: Chicken corn, pineapple, lettuce salad, whole wheat rolls, cherry crisp
• Friday, Nov. 22: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat rolls, oranges, bananas, Texas sheet cake
• Wednesday, Nov. 27: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, ice cream, cookies
• Friday, Nov. 29: Pizza, lettuce salad with dressing, strawberries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.