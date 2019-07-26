Exeter American Legion
EXETER -- Veteran Raymond Franzen will be honored with a Quilt of Valor presentation on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Exeter Legion Hall. The William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218 will host a reception after the ceremony. The event is open to the public.
Friend Historical Society
FRIEND -- The Friend Historical Society will host the Cornhusker Model A Ford Club on Sunday, July 28. The cars will be on display from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on 2nd Street in front the Sand Carlo and historic Warren Opera House in Friend. This is a chance to take a step back in time and interact with the owners of the cars. There is also a car, truck and bike show in Cordova, just 8 miles northwest on Hwy 76A to add to the car enthusiast enjoyment. A rib cook-off, held during the Great Cordova Pigeon Race, can provide a wonderful meal to round out the day.
Gresham Community Club
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Community Club will meet Monday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m., at the community center.
Waco Cemetery Board
WACO -- The next meeting of the Waco Cemetery Board will be Aug. 1, at 7 p.m., at the Waco village office.
Gresham Village Board
GRESHAM -- The Gresham Village Board will meet Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.
Benedict Village Board
BENEDICT -- The next Benedict Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the community center.
Benedict Volunteer Fire Department
BENEDICT -- The next training and business meeting for the Benedict Volunteer Fire Department will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
Cross County Booster Club
STROMSBURG -- The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
GFWC York Junior Women’s Club
• The next meeting of the GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Kilgore Library at 5:30 p.m. The theme will be “Trending New and Old-Time Remedies.” Participants are invited to bring examples that work for them, such as aloe for burns, peppermint for upset stomachs, oatmeal for itches, honey for salve, ginger for nausea, and so on, as well as new and exciting examples. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served. If someone would like more information, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will meet at the York Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the library, at 5 p.m. They will be selling plants, produce and/or baked goods. To contribute, donate or have more information, call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.
• The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club will host the first annual community baby shower on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Kilgore Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited. The group has applied for a grant from the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs to make this a free community event (to include people from nearby communities as well). There will be a presentation about massage therapy for mothers and babies. There will also be information about breast feeding provided by the LaLeche League. New and gently-used, donated baby items will be given away for infants to two years of age. Any leftover items will be donated to the Hope Crisis Center in York, Books for Babies and/or the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parenting Association. If someone can’t attend but would like to contribute, be a sponsor, have a booth or donate items, they can call Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202 or email rhasty1@hotmail.com.